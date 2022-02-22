CarGurus™ Instant Max Cash Offer Now Available in California

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, has launched its fully-digital car selling solution, CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, on the West Coast. Now, California residents can take advantage of the company’s revolutionary platform that brings wholesale and retail together to deliver consumers the best selection of inventory, the maximum offer to buy their vehicle from in-network dealers, and the ultra-convenience of white-glove pick up service.

CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer began rolling out across the country in July 2021 and is now available in 23 states plus Washington, D.C. It works unlike any other vehicle sales platform available today by bringing together the CarGurus’ marketplace of 28.8M U.S. average monthly unique visitors with subsidiary CarOffer’s dealer-to-dealer vehicle bid system, the Buying Matrix™ . This unique combination enables consumers to present their vehicle for sale online to the thousands of nationwide dealers on the platform and receive an instant, highest bid from such a dealer anywhere in the country. Once the offer has been accepted, the consumer follows a few simple online steps for final inspection, payment and convenient front door pickup, and the dealer receives a fresh supply of much-needed used inventory along with the necessary registration and titling paperwork, rolled into one bill of sale.

“Consumers have plenty of options when it comes to selling their car online, but CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer is the only destination that delivers on everything consumers are looking for in a car selling experience today: ease of use, convenience, efficiency, transparency and, of course, the highest offer,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “With CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, our wholesale-retail integrated solution allows us to actually solve for two critical issues: ensuring consumers get a premium offer based on live dealer bids, not an algorithm, followed by vehicle pickup, paperwork and payment; and providing dealers with access to a new source of inventory supply in an extremely constrained market. We are thrilled to bring this to the consumers and dealers of California so they can take advantage of this win-win transaction solution.”

“After extensively researching places to sell my vehicle online, CarGurus’ Instant Max Cash Offer not only met, but exceeded my expectations,” said Valerie Clayton, a teacher from Port Saint Joe in Florida. “It was a flawless experience at every touch point, from the top offer I received for my vehicle, to the excellent customer service that answered all of my questions, to the vehicle pick up. I highly recommend CarGurus for those that are considering selling their car.”

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q3 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

