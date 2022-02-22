Edge Marketing Celebrates 25th Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing), an award-winning public relations and marketing firm, is celebrating its 25th anniversary of serving the needs of legal and accounting professionals on a global basis. The agency has elevated hundreds of clients by delivering impactful, exciting results through its public relations, strategy development and implementation, branding and fractional CMO services.



The agency started in 1997 under the LegalVoice™/AccountingVoice™ brands. Its current CEO, Amy Juers, was first a client and then decided to join the firm in 2003. Juers acquired the firm in 2006 and rebranded to Edge Legal Marketing™ and Accounting Edge Marketing™. Due to increased demand from clients that wanted to target both the legal and accounting markets, the company consolidated its brands to become Edge Marketing, Inc. in January 2021. With a great vision of developing a firm with a highly extraordinary team, Edge is now the top provider of comprehensive marketing and public relations services for the legal and accounting industries.

In the last decade alone, the Edge team has facilitated hundreds of strategic marketing and public relations campaigns, including company launches and rebrands, product and service launches and mergers and acquisitions.

Another major accomplishment of the firm is its technical innovation. Edge invented The Edge Room™, the virtual press room for trade shows and conferences. Since 2007, The Edge Room has been leveraged for events such as ALM’s Legalweek and the ABA TECHSHOW, with thousands of downloads of articles, announcements and white papers shared between exhibitors and media.

Edge’s efforts and primary focus on service excellence have led to it receiving awards from top publications and organizations, including:

The National Law Journal

New York Law Journal

Texas Lawyer

The Recorder

Connecticut Law Tribune

LegalTimes

Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (MarCom Awards for strategic communications, digital media, print media, website redesigns, rebranding, white papers, videos and e-books)



“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, our hearts are filled with gratitude as well as the zest to keep our clients’ brands at an exceptional level by applying our perfected systems and processes,” says Juers. “Building presence and driving sales for our clients have always been at the heart of what we do. It has been a memorable journey with a truly amazing team. I am honored to be working alongside such an intelligent, hardworking and driven team of professionals, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations promote and sell their products and services to audience segments including corporate legal departments, law firms, government entities and legal associations, accounting firms and wealth management and advisory companies. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753