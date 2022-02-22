Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $621 million, compared to $626 million in the third quarter of 2021 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $671 million, compared to $683 million in the third quarter of 2021);



Revenue efficiency (1) was 94.5%, compared to 98.1% in the prior quarter;

was 94.5%, compared to 98.1% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $430 million, compared to $398 million in the prior quarter;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $260 million, $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $130 million, $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021;

Adjusted EBITDA was $250 million, compared to $245 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $6.5 billion as of the February 2022 Fleet Status Report.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $260 million, $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 results included net unfavorable non-cash items of $134 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as follows:

$72 million, $0.11 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items;

$37 million, $0.06 per diluted share, loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate; and

$28 million, $0.04 per diluted share, allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items.



These unfavorable non-cash items were partially offset by:

$3 million, gain on disposal of assets.



After consideration of this net unfavorable item, fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net loss was $126 million, $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $122 million, $0.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased sequentially by $5 million to $621 million, primarily due to lower revenue efficiency and a rig that was idle in the fourth quarter, partially offset by one rig that returned to work following a planned shipyard stay and one rig that returned to work after being idle in the prior quarter.

A non-cash revenue reduction of $50 million was recognized in the fourth quarter as a result of contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions in 2018. The reduction, compared to $57 million in the prior period, is the result of the completion of the contract acquired in the Ocean Rig acquisition.

Operating and maintenance expense was $430 million, compared with $398 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily the result of a $28 million increase in our allowance for excess materials and supplies, increased personnel costs and higher in-service maintenance costs across our fleet, partially offset by a settlement with insurance carriers, reduced activity and lower shipyard costs.

General and administrative expense was $49 million, up from $40 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to research and development costs incurred in the fourth quarter 2021 with no comparable activity in prior quarter and increased legal and professional fees.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $107 million, compared with $110 million in the prior quarter. Interest income was $4 million, which is in line with the third quarter of 2021.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was (74.0)%, down from (26.1)% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the discrete tax impact of the transition to ordinary taxation in Switzerland. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (44.9)% compared to (18.1)% in previous quarter.

Cash flows provided by operating activities were $185 million, compared to $141 million in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter increase was primarily due to the timing of interest payments and decreased income tax payments, partially offset by increased payroll-related payments.

Fourth quarter 2021 capital expenditures of $71 million, compared to $37 million in the prior quarter, were primarily related to the company’s newbuild drillships under construction.

“Our steadfast focus on safety, reliability and efficiency enabled us to once again deliver strong operational results for our customers in 2021, which ultimately translated into industry leading financial results,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Thigpen. “Despite the continuing challenges that COVID-19 presented to us all, for the full year, we delivered exceptional uptime performance resulting in revenue efficiency of 97.0% and Adjusted EBITDA of $995 million. I recognize and thank the entire Transocean team for its dedication and commitment throughout 2021.”

Thigpen added: “As we move into 2022, we are more optimistic than we have been in the past seven years. Energy demand remains resilient driving oil prices to seven-year highs. As a result, we are experiencing a growing list of opportunities from customers across the globe who value our high-specification floating fleet and our strong and consistent operating performance. With customer demand growing, and utilization for active high-specification assets pushing higher, we expect the upward trend in dayrates to continue as we progress through the year.”

Full Year 2021

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net loss attributable to controlling interest totaled $592 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. Full year results included $118 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, net unfavorable non-cash items listed as follows:

$57 million, $0.09 per diluted share, loss on disposal of assets;

$47 million, $0.08 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items;

$37 million, $0.06 per diluted share, loss on impairment of investments in unconsolidated affiliate; and

$28 million, $0.04 per diluted share, allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items.

These unfavorable non-cash items were partially offset by:

$51 million, $0.08 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt.



After consideration of these net unfavorable items, adjusted net loss for 2021 was $474 million, $0.74 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

Notes

(1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”



(2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,556 $ 3,152 $ 3,088 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 1,697 2,000 2,140 Depreciation and amortization 742 781 855 General and administrative 167 183 193 2,606 2,964 3,188 Loss on impairment — (597 ) (609 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net (62 ) (84 ) (12 ) Operating loss (112 ) (493 ) (721 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 15 21 43 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (447 ) (575 ) (660 ) Gain (loss) on restructuring and retirement of debt 51 533 (41 ) Other, net 23 (27 ) 181 (358 ) (48 ) (477 ) Loss before income tax expense (470 ) (541 ) (1,198 ) Income tax expense 121 27 59 Net loss (591 ) (568 ) (1,257 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 (1 ) (2 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (592 ) $ (567 ) $ (1,255 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.93 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (2.05 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 637 615 612





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 976 $ 1,154 Accounts receivable, net 492 583 Materials and supplies, net 392 434 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 436 406 Other current assets 148 163 Total current assets 2,444 2,740 Property and equipment 23,152 23,040 Less accumulated depreciation (6,054 ) (5,373 ) Property and equipment, net 17,098 17,667 Contract intangible assets 173 393 Deferred tax assets, net 7 9 Other assets 959 995 Total assets $ 20,681 $ 21,804 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 228 $ 194 Accrued income taxes 17 28 Debt due within one year 513 505 Other current liabilities 545 659 Total current liabilities 1,303 1,386 Long-term debt 6,657 7,302 Deferred tax liabilities, net 447 315 Other long-term liabilities 1,068 1,366 Total long-term liabilities 8,172 8,983 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 891,379,306 authorized, 142,363,356 conditionally authorized, 728,176,456 issued and 655,505,335 outstanding at December 31, 2021, and 824,650,660 authorized, 142,363,647 conditionally authorized, 639,676,165 issued and 615,140,276 outstanding at December 31, 2020 64 60 Additional paid-in capital 13,683 13,501 Accumulated deficit (2,458 ) (1,866 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84 ) (263 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 11,205 11,432 Noncontrolling interest 1 3 Total equity 11,206 11,435 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,681 $ 21,804





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (591 ) $ (568 ) $ (1,257 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 220 215 187 Depreciation and amortization 742 781 855 Share-based compensation expense 28 31 37 Loss on impairment — 597 609 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 37 62 — Loss on disposal of assets, net 62 84 12 (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (51 ) (533 ) 41 Gain on termination of construction contracts — — (132 ) Deferred income tax expense 128 60 248 Other, net 77 83 41 Changes in deferred revenues, net (108 ) (73 ) 43 Changes in deferred costs, net (6 ) 12 (33 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net 37 (353 ) (311 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 575 398 340 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (208 ) (265 ) (387 ) Investment in loans to unconsolidated affiliate (33 ) (2 ) — Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (1 ) (19 ) (77 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 9 24 70 Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted investments — 5 123 Other, net — — 3 Net cash used in investing activities (233 ) (257 ) (268 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (606 ) (1,637 ) (1,325 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs 158 — — Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and issue costs — 743 1,056 Other, net (42 ) (36 ) (43 ) Net cash used in financing activities (490 ) (930 ) (312 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (148 ) (789 ) (240 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,560 2,349 2,589 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,412 $ 1,560 $ 2,349





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 432 $ 428 $ 440 $ 1,720 $ 2,094 Harsh environment floaters 189 198 250 836 1,046 Midwater floaters — — — — 12 Total contract drilling revenues $ 621 $ 626 $ 690 $ 2,556 $ 3,152





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 337,100 $ 351,900 $ 342,100 $ 355,500 $ 324,500 Harsh environment floaters 387,700 401,600 357,500 386,200 339,600 Midwater floaters — — — — 111,400 Total fleet average daily revenue $ 352,500 367,100 $ 347,500 $ 365,600 $ 327,500





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Utilization (2) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Ultra-deepwater floaters 50.9 % 50.2 % 52.1 % 49.3 % 58.5 % Harsh environment floaters 60.0 % 59.8 % 73.8 % 64.4 % 72.6 % Midwater floaters — % — % — % — % 37.1 % Total fleet average rig utilization 53.4 % 52.8 % 58.4 % 53.4 % 62.4 %





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Ultra-deepwater floaters 93.4 % 96.0 % 96.7 % 96.1 % 97.2 % Harsh environment floaters 96.7 % 102.5 % 97.9 % 98.8 % 95.0 % Midwater floaters — % — % — % — % 86.2 % Total fleet average revenue efficiency 94.5 % 98.1 % 97.2 % 97.0 % 96.3 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a calendar day during which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after commencement of operations. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/21 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (592 ) $ (260 ) $ (332 ) $ (130 ) $ (202 ) $ (103 ) $ (99 ) Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 28 28 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 57 (3 ) 60 — 60 — 60 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 37 37 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) Discrete tax items 47 72 (25 ) 8 (33 ) (6 ) (27 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (474 ) $ (126 ) $ (348 ) $ (122 ) $ (226 ) $ (109 ) $ (117 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.93 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 0.04 0.04 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.09 — 0.10 — 0.10 — 0.10 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.06 0.06 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) Discrete tax items 0.08 0.11 (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.19 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/20 12/31/20 09/30/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 Adjusted Net Loss Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (567 ) $ (37 ) $ (530 ) $ 359 $ (889 ) $ (497 ) $ (392 ) Restructuring costs 5 (1 ) 6 5 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 597 — 597 — 597 430 167 Loss on disposal of assets, net 61 — 61 61 — — — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 62 3 59 — 59 59 — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (533 ) (137 ) (396 ) (449 ) 53 (4 ) 57 Discrete tax items (91 ) (37 ) (54 ) (45 ) (9 ) 10 (19 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (466 ) $ (209 ) $ (257 ) $ (69 ) $ (188 ) $ (1 ) $ (187 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ (0.92 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.86 ) $ 0.51 $ (1.45 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.64 ) Restructuring costs 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 — — — Loss on impairment of assets 0.97 — 0.97 — 0.97 0.70 0.28 Loss on disposal of assets, net 0.10 — 0.10 0.09 — — — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 0.10 — 0.10 — 0.10 0.10 — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (0.87 ) (0.22 ) (0.65 ) (0.65 ) 0.09 (0.01 ) 0.09 Discrete tax items (0.15 ) (0.06 ) (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.76 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.31 ) $ — $ (0.30 )





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/21 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,556 $ 621 $ 1,935 $ 626 $ 1,309 $ 656 $ 653 Contract intangible asset amortization 220 50 170 57 113 57 56 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,776 $ 671 $ 2,105 $ 683 $ 1,422 $ 713 $ 709 Net loss $ (591 ) $ (260 ) $ (331 ) $ (130 ) $ (201 ) $ (103 ) $ (98 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 432 103 329 106 223 111 112 Income tax expense (benefit) 121 111 10 27 (17 ) 4 (21 ) Depreciation and amortization 742 184 558 185 373 186 187 Contract intangible asset amortization 220 50 170 57 113 57 56 EBITDA 924 188 736 245 491 255 236 Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 28 28 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 57 (3 ) 60 — 60 — 60 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 37 37 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 995 $ 250 $ 745 $ 245 $ 500 $ 255 $ 245 EBITDA margin 33.3 % 28.0 % 35.0 % 35.9 % 34.5 % 35.8 % 33.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.8 % 37.3 % 35.4 % 35.9 % 35.2 % 35.8 % 34.6 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/20 12/31/20 09/30/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,152 $ 690 $ 2,462 $ 773 $ 1,689 $ 930 $ 759 Contract intangible asset amortization 215 57 158 57 101 53 48 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,367 $ 747 $ 2,620 $ 830 $ 1,790 $ 983 $ 807 Net income (loss) $ (568 ) $ (39 ) $ (529 ) $ 359 $ (888 ) $ (497 ) $ (391 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 554 115 439 139 300 149 151 Income tax expense (benefit) 27 23 4 (24 ) 28 32 (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 781 189 592 190 402 196 206 Contract intangible asset amortization 215 57 158 57 101 53 48 EBITDA 1,009 345 664 721 (57 ) (67 ) 10 Restructuring costs 5 (1 ) 6 5 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 597 — 597 — 597 429 168 Loss on disposal of assets, net 61 — 61 61 — — — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 62 3 59 — 59 59 — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (533 ) (137 ) (396 ) (449 ) 53 (4 ) 57 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,201 $ 210 $ 991 $ 338 $ 653 $ 418 $ 235 EBITDA margin 30.0 % 46.2 % 25.3 % 86.9 % (3.2 )% (6.8 )% 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.7 % 28.1 % 37.8 % 40.7 % 36.5 % 42.5 % 29.1 %



