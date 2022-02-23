Stellantis Posts Record Results in its First Year with 11.8% AOI Margin(1)(2)

and €13.4 Billion Net Profit(1), on a Pro Forma basis

Net revenues (1) of €152 billion, up 14%

Adjusted operating income (1)(2) ("AOI") nearly doubled to €18.0 billion, with 11.8% margin and all segments profitable

Net profit (1) of €13.4 billion, nearly tripled year-on-year

Industrial free cash flows (1)(3) of €6.1 billion, mainly driven by strong profitability and net cash synergies

Strong synergies execution with ~€3.2 billion net cash benefit

Strong Industrial available liquidity at €62.7 billion

€3.3 billion ordinary dividend to be paid, subject to shareholder approval





Figures denoted with (1) are Pro Forma and are presented as if the merger was completed on January 1, 2020. Refer to Note 1 on page 15. All comparisons are to FY 2020 Pro Forma(1)

AMSTERDAM, February 23, 2022 - As a new company formed on January 17, 2021, Stellantis N.V. posted record results for 2021, accelerating the realization of merger synergies and building solid commercial performance, driven by a clear focus on speed of execution from day one. Stellantis also unveiled ambitious electrification and software plans in the year, with planned investments of more than €30 billion through 2025 and strong partnerships announced in battery technology, battery materials and software development.

"Today’s record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments. I warmly thank all Stellantis employees across our regions, brands and functions for their contribution to building our new company powered by its diversity. I take this opportunity to also thank the management team for their relentless efforts as we faced and overcame intense headwinds. Together, we are focused on executing our plans as we race to become a sustainable mobility tech company."

Carlos Tavares, CEO

RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



FY 2022 GUIDANCE







Adjusted Operating Income Margin(2) Double-Digit







Industrial Free Cash Flows(3) Positive



Assumes economic and COVID-19 conditions remain substantially unchanged







2022 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK (5)







North America +3% Middle East & Africa Stable



South America +3% India & Asia Pacific +5%



Enlarged Europe +3% China Stable (€ million) 2021 2020











I

F

R

S



















Net revenues 149,419 47,656 Net profit 13,218 2,338 Cash flows from operating activities 18,646 n.a. PRO FORMA 2021 Pro Forma(1) 2020 Pro Forma(1) 2021 Pro Forma vs.

2020 Pro Forma Net revenues 152,119 133,882 +14% Net profit 13,354 4,790 +179% N

O

N

-

G

A

A

P











PRO FORMA 2021 Pro Forma(1) 2020 Pro Forma(1) 2021 Pro Forma vs.

2020 Pro Forma Adjusted operating income(2) 18,011 9,224 +95% Adjusted operating income margin(2) 11.8% 6.9% +490 bps Industrial free cash flows(3) 6,072 n.a. n.a.

n.a. = not applicable

Basis of preparation: All reported data is unaudited. “2021” and “2020” represent results as reportable under IFRS. 2021 includes Legacy FCA from January 17, 2021, following the closure of the merger; “2021 Pro Forma” and “2020 Pro Forma" are presented as if the merger had occurred January 1, 2020. Refer to the section "Notes" for additional detail. Reference should be made to the section “Safe Harbor Statement” included elsewhere within this document.

During 2021, Stellantis launched more than 10 new models, including the Citroën C4, Fiat Pulse, DS 4, Jeep ® Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Maserati MC20, Opel Mokka, Opel Rocks-e and Peugeot 308. The Company accelerated its low emission vehicles (LEV) commercial momentum leveraging the portfolio of 34 LEV models in market including hydrogen fuel cell medium vans. Global LEV sales reached 388,000 units, up 160 % year-on-year with a number one position for battery electric van sales in EU30. Stellantis confirmed its strong position in the global commercial vehicles market with leadership in both EU30 and South America markets and achieved its highest ever worldwide pickup sales with approximately 1 million vehicles sold.

In North America, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the bestselling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in U.S. retail for 2021.

In South America, Stellantis was the market leader in 2021 with 22.9% share, and was also the leader in commercial vehicles with 30.9 % market share.

In Enlarged Europe, Stellantis was the EU30 market leader in commercial vehicles with 33.7% market share for 2021. The Peugeot 208 was the number one selling vehicle in the EU30 and the 2008 was number one in the EU30 B-SUV segment for 2021.

In Middle East & Africa, consolidated shipments were up 6%, while market share grew in most major markets year-on-year.

In India & Asia Pacific, the Company is preparing to launch the all-new Citroën C3, developed and produced in India.

In China, Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Co. Ltd (DPCA), more than doubled its annual sales volume of 2020 with 100,000 units sold and Stellantis became the fourth largest Independent After Market (IAM) parts distributor in China with sales growth of approximately 30% year on year.

Maserati global market share grew to 2.4%, with North America and China market share at 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively, for 2021.

Stellantis also took important steps to strengthening its global financing operations in the U.S. with the creation of Stellantis Financial Services US Corp., as well as in Europe with enhanced financing partnerships with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Santander Consumer Finance.

On February 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EST, a live webcast and conference call will be held to present Stellantis Full Year 2021 Results. The webcast and recorded replay will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. The presentation material is expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at approximately 8:00 a.m. CET / 2:00 a.m. EST on February 23, 2022.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit w ww.stellantis.com

Contacts: communications@stellantis.com or investor.relations@stellantis.com

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

In addition to the commentary provided below, all segments’ shipments and results reflect the impacts of 2020 COVID-related temporary production suspensions and 2021 losses of ~20% of planned production due to unfilled semiconductor orders

NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated 2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma Shipments (000s) 1,820 1,852 (32) Shipments (000s) 830 560 +270 Net revenues 69,736 60,633 +9,103 Net revenues 10,681 6,252 +4,429 AOI 11,356 6,123 +5,233 AOI 882 156 +726 AOI margin 16.3% 10.1% +620 bps AOI margin 8.3% 2.5% +580 bps Shipments down 2%, mainly due to discontinuation of Dodge Grand Caravan and Journey in H2 2020, partially offset by 2021 Jeep and Wagoneer white-space launches, as well as higher Ram pickup volumes

down 2%, mainly due to discontinuation of Dodge Grand Caravan and Journey in H2 2020, partially offset by 2021 Jeep and Wagoneer white-space launches, as well as higher Ram pickup volumes Net revenues up 15%, primarily due to favorable vehicle mix and strong net pricing, partially offset by unfavorable FX translation

up 15%, primarily due to favorable vehicle mix and strong net pricing, partially offset by unfavorable FX translation Adjusted operating income up 85%, with record 16.3% margin, driven by higher Net revenues Shipments up 48%, primarily due to extended COVID interruptions in 2020 and strong demand for Fiat Strada and all-new Fiat Pulse, as well as mid-cycle refreshes of Fiat Toro and Jeep Compass

up 48%, primarily due to extended COVID interruptions in 2020 and strong demand for Fiat Strada and all-new Fiat Pulse, as well as mid-cycle refreshes of Fiat Toro and Jeep Compass Net revenues up 71%, mainly driven by higher volumes and strong net pricing, as well as favorable vehicle and market mix, partially offset by negative FX translation

up 71%, mainly driven by higher volumes and strong net pricing, as well as favorable vehicle and market mix, partially offset by negative FX translation Adjusted operating income up 465%, due to higher Net revenues, more than offsetting increased raw materials costs and unfavorable FX impacts





ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma Shipments (000s)



2,860



2,939



(79)



Combined shipments(4) (000s) 389 398 (9) Consolidated(4) shipments (000s) 273 257 +16 Net revenues 59,060 56,480 +2,580 Net revenues 5,201 4,756 +445 AOI 5,370 3,059 +2,311 AOI 545 300 +245 AOI margin 9.1% 5.4% +370 bps AOI margin 10.5% 6.3% +420 bps Shipments down 3%, with higher volumes of all-new Opel Mokka, Citroën C4 and Fiat New 500 more than offset by impact of unfilled semiconductor orders

down 3%, with higher volumes of all-new Opel Mokka, Citroën C4 and Fiat New 500 more than offset by impact of unfilled semiconductor orders Net revenues up 5%, mainly due to favorable vehicle mix, primarily higher BEV and PHEV volumes, net pricing, as well as parts and services, partially offset by reduced new and used vehicle volumes

up 5%, mainly due to favorable vehicle mix, primarily higher BEV and PHEV volumes, net pricing, as well as parts and services, partially offset by reduced new and used vehicle volumes Adjusted operating income up 76%, driven by increased Net revenues, purchasing and manufacturing efficiencies, as well as reduced compliance costs, more than offsetting higher raw materials costs Consolidated shipments up 6%, primarily driven by all-new Citroën C4, Opel Mokka and Jeep Grand Cherokee L, as well as higher Peugeot 208 and Jeep Wrangler volumes

up 6%, primarily driven by all-new Citroën C4, Opel Mokka and Jeep Grand Cherokee L, as well as higher Peugeot 208 and Jeep Wrangler volumes Net revenues up 9%, mainly due to higher net pricing, including pricing actions for Turkish lira devaluation, and increased volumes, partially offset by negative FX translation

up 9%, mainly due to higher net pricing, including pricing actions for Turkish lira devaluation, and increased volumes, partially offset by negative FX translation Adjusted operating income up 82%, reflects higher Net revenues, partially offset by negative FX transaction effects





CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma Combined shipments(4) (000s) 219 181 +38 Shipments (000s) 24.2 16.9 +7.3 Consolidated(4) shipments (000s) 120 95 +25 Net revenues 2,021 1,375 +646 Net revenues 3,980 3,200 +780 AOI 103 (91) +194 AOI 442 231 +211 AOI margin



5.1%



(6.6)%



+1,170



bps



AOI margin 11.1% 7.2% +390 bps Improved results mainly driven by favorable net pricing, volumes and vehicle mix, primarily related to Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500, partially offset by increased product costs Improved results mainly due to higher volumes and net pricing, driven by launch of refreshed lineup, favorable market mix, particularly in China, and improved residual values, partially offset by negative FX transaction effects





H2 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(€ million) H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) H2 2021 vs.

H2 2020

Pro Forma H2 2020 I

F

R

S







Net revenues 76,809 82,214 (7)% 28,042 Net profit 7,418 5,603 +32% 1,541 Cash flows from operating activities 13,031 N

O

N

-

G

A

A

P







Adjusted operating income(2) 9,389 8,472 11% Adjusted operating income margin(2) 12.2% 10.3% +190 bps Industrial free cash flows(3) 7,235





NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA € million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020

Pro Forma Shipments (000s) 947 1,155 (208) Shipments (000s) 406 374 +32 Net revenues 37,289 37,792 (503) Net revenues 5,745 4,060 +1,685 AOI 6,120 5,247 +873 AOI 556 219 +337 AOI margin 16.4% 13.9% +250 bps AOI margin 9.7% 5.4% +430 bps





ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA € million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020

Pro Forma Shipments (000s)



1,196



1,758



(562)



Combined shipments(4) (000s) 189 268 (79) Consolidated shipments (000s) 135 164 (29) Net revenues 27,020 33,797 (6,777) Net revenues 2,654 2,999 (345) AOI 2,541 2,865 (324) AOI 298 257 +41 AOI margin 9.4% 8.5% +90 bps AOI margin 11.2% 8.6% +260 bps





CHINA AND INDIA & PACIFIC MASERATI € million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020

Pro Forma Combined shipments(4) (000s) 117 106 +11 Shipments (000s) 13.4 11.8 +1.6 Consolidated shipments (000s) 59 59 — Net revenues 1,136 930 +206 Net revenues 2,097 2,000 +97 AOI 74 13 +61 AOI 236 164 +72 AOI margin



6.5%



1.4%



+510



bps



AOI margin 11.3% 8.2% +310 bps

Reconciliations - Full Year

Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations 2021 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS Net revenues from external customers(A) 67,706 10,474 58,602 5,165 3,924 2,002 1,546 149,419 Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers January 1 - 16, 2021(B) 2,015 189 335 36 51 18 60 2,704 Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C) 3 — (7) — — — — (4) Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, January 1 - December 31, 2021 69,724 10,663 58,930 5,201 3,975 2,020 1,606 152,119 Net revenues from transactions with other segments 12 18 130 — 5 1 (166) — Pro Forma Net revenues(D) 69,736 10,681 59,060 5,201 3,980 2,021 1,440 152,119 Net profit from continuing operations 13,218 Tax expense 1,911 Net financial expenses 734 Share of the profit of equity method investees (737) Operating income 15,126 Add: FCA operating income, January 1 - 16, 2021 77 Add: Pro forma adjustments 96 Pro Forma Operating income 15,299 Adjustments: Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(E) (4) 54 781 2 — 1 39 873 Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(F) 2 68 581 57 13 11 — 732 Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting(G) 401 13 89 — 19 — — 522 Impairment expense and supplier obligations(H) 58 6 233 6 — 6 — 309 Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(I) — (253) — — — — — (253) Other(J) 228 41 (17) (6) 7 2 274 529 Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2021 685 (71) 1,667 59 39 20 313 2,712 Pro Forma Adjusted operating income(2) 11,356 882 5,370 545 442 103 (687) 18,011

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

(A) PSA was identified as the accounting acquirer in the merger, which was accounted for as a reverse acquisition, under IFRS 3 – Business Combinations, and, as such, it contributed to the results of the Company beginning January 1, 2021. FCA was consolidated into Stellantis effective January 17, 2021, the day after the merger became effective.

(B) FCA consolidated Net revenues, January 1 - January 16, 2021, excluding intercompany transactions

(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues January 1 - January 16, 2021 consistently with that of PSA

(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues, January 1 - December 31, 2021

(E) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe

(F) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period

(G) Reversal of fair value adjustment recognized in purchase accounting on FCA inventories

(H) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe

(I) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax

(J) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities

Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations 2021 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS Net profit from continuing operations 13,218 Tax expense 1,911 Net financial expenses 734 Share of the profit of equity method investees (737) Operating income 15,126 Adjustments: Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(A) (4) 54 781 2 — 1 39 873 Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(B) 2 68 581 57 13 11 — 732 Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting(C) 401 13 89 — 19 — — 522 Impairment expense and supplier obligations(D) 58 6 233 6 — 6 — 309 Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(E) — (253) — — — — — (253) Other(F) 228 41 (17) (6) 7 2 274 529 Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2021 685 (71) 1,667 59 39 20 313 2,712 Less: Adjustments January 1 - 16, 2021(G) 11 Adjusted operating income(2) 11,103 873 5,419 554 444 116 (682) 17,827

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

(A) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe

(B) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period

(C) Reversal of fair value adjustment recognized in purchase accounting on FCA inventories

(D) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe

(E) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax

(F) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities

(G) Primarily costs related to the merger

Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations 2020 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS Net revenues from external customers, restated(A) 122 1,153 42,383 3,055 864 — 79 47,656 Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers, January 1 – December 31, 2020(B) 60,307 5,236 14,497 1,680 2,267 1,376 1,313 86,676 Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C) 189 (134) (490) — 15 (3) (27) (450) Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, January 1 – December 31, 2020 60,618 6,255 56,390 4,735 3,146 1,373 1,365 133,882 Net revenues from transactions with other segments 15 (3) 90 21 54 2 (179) — Pro Forma Net revenues(D) 60,633 6,252 56,480 4,756 3,200 1,375 1,186 133,882 Net profit from continuing operations 2,338 Tax expense 504 Net financial expenses 94 Share of the loss of equity method investees 74 Add: FCA operating income, January 1 - December 31, 2020 2,165 Add: Pro forma adjustments 2,261 Pro Forma Operating income 7,436 Adjustments: Impairment expense and supplier obligations(E) 154 176 319 (1) 135 297 49 1,129 Restructuring costs, net of reversals(F) 32 27 414 — — 3 14 490 Provision for U.S. investigation matters(G) — — — — — — 222 222 Loss/(gain) on disposal of investments(H) — — 10 — (204) — 16 (178) Other(I) 10 (2) (199) (4) — 4 316 125 Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2020 196 201 544 (5) (69) 304 617 1,788 Pro Forma Adjusted operating income (2) 6,123 156 3,059 300 231 (91) (554) 9,224

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

(A) Net revenues from external customers of PSA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company, and to exclude the results of Faurecia, which is presented as a discontinued operation in the Income Statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020

(B) Net revenues from external customers of FCA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company

(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues consistently with that of PSA

(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues presented as if the Merger had been completed on January 1, 2020

(E) Primarily related to impairment expense in North America, South America, Enlarged Europe and China and India & Asia Pacific due to reduced volume expectations primarily as a result of the estimated impacts of COVID, impairments of certain assets in Maserati and certain B-segment assets in Enlarged Europe, as well as impairments in North America due to the change in CAFE penalty rates for future model years

(F) Restructuring costs related to reorganization of operations, primarily in Enlarged Europe

(G) Provision recognized for estimated probable losses to settle matters under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, primarily related to criminal investigations associated

with U.S. diesel emissions matters

(H) Primarily related to disposal of Changan PSA Auto Company Ltd (“CAPSA”), which was a joint venture in China

(I) Primarily includes other costs related to merger and litigation proceedings

Cash flows from operating activities to Pro Forma Industrial free cash flows

2021 (€ million) Cash flows from operating activities 18,646 Less: Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations — Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations 18,646 Less: Operating activities not attributable to industrial activities 276 Less: Capital Expenditures and capitalized research and development expenditures and change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities 10,081 Add: Proceeds from disposal of assets and other changes in investing activities 327 Less: Contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method investments 811 Add: Net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations — Add: Defined benefit pension contributions, net of tax 80 Industrial free cash flows(3) 7,885 Add: FCA Industrial free cash flows, January 1 - 16, 2021 (1,813) Pro Forma Industrial free cash flows(3) 6,072

Aggregated Industrial free cash flows

2020 (€ million) PSA Automotive free cash flows 2,660 FCA Industrial free cash flows 624 Aggregated Industrial free cash flows(*) 3,284

(*) The aggregated Industrial free cash flows for 2020 is the simple aggregation of FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS.

Debt to Industrial net financial position

€ million December 31, 2021 Debt (33,582) Current financial receivables from jointly-controlled financial services companies 103 Derivative financial assets/(liabilities), net and collateral deposits (9) Financial securities 1,499 Cash and cash equivalents 49,629 Net financial position 17,640 Less: Net financial position of financial services (1,450) Industrial net financial position(6) 19,090

Aggregated Industrial net financial position(*)

€ million December 31, 2020 PSA Automotive net financial position 13,231 FCA Net industrial cash 4,595 Aggregated Industrial net financial position 17,826

(*)The aggregated Industrial net financial position at December 31, 2020 is the simple aggregation of the previously reported amounts by FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect a) fair value adjustments increasing debt by approximately €1,400 million as of January 17, 2021 recorded as part of the purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS; and b) approximately €230 million of a reduction in the Industrial net financial position to align to the Stellantis definition of Industrial net financial position.

Reconciliations - H2

Net revenues from external customers to Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations H2 2021 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS Net revenues from external customers 37,286 5,732 27,098 2,654 2,102 1,139 798 76,809 Net revenues from transactions with other segments 3 13 (78) — (5) (3) 70 — Net revenues 37,289 5,745 27,020 2,654 2,097 1,136 868 76,809 Net profit from continuing operations 7,418 Tax expense 182 Net financial expenses 517 Share of the profit of equity method investees (335) Operating income 7,782 Adjustments: Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(A) 2 68 581 57 13 11 — 732 Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(B) (2) 6 294 1 — 1 32 332 Impairment expense and supplier obligations(C) 58 6 212 6 — 6 — 288 Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting — — — — — — — — Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(D) — (31) — — — — — (31) Other(E) 192 41 (102) (6) 7 — 154 286 Total adjustments 250 90 985 58 20 18 186 1,607 Adjusted operating income(2) 6,120 556 2,541 298 236 74 (436) 9,389

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

(A) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period

(B) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe

(C) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe

(D) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax

(E) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities

Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations H2 2020 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS Net revenues from external customers, restated(A) 77 674 24,760 1,959 530 — 42 28,042 Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers, July 1 – December 31, 2020(B) 37,563 3,479 9,232 1,027 1,424 941 736 54,402 Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C) 143 (95) (251) — 10 (10) (27) (230) Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, July 1 – December 31, 2020 37,783 4,058 33,741 2,986 1,964 931 751 82,214 Net revenues from transactions with other segments 9 2 56 13 36 (1) (115) — Pro Forma Net revenues(D) 37,792 4,060 33,797 2,999 2,000 930 636 82,214 Net profit from continuing operations 1,541 Tax expense 349 Net financial expenses 254 Share of the loss of equity method investees 150 Add: FCA operating income, July 1 - December 31, 2020 3,840 Add: Pro forma adjustments 1,237 Pro Forma Operating income 7,371 Adjustments: Restructuring costs, net of reversals(E) 14 2 376 — — — 11 403 Impairment expense and supplier obligations(F) 138 (3) 111 (1) 55 9 49 358 Provision for U.S. investigation matters(G) — — — — — — 222 222 Loss on disposal of investments(H) — — 40 3 — — 20 63 Other(I) 3 (2) (165) (4) — 4 219 55 Total adjustments 155 (3) 362 (2) 55 13 521 1,101 Pro Forma Adjusted operating income(2) 5,247 219 2,865 257 164 13 (293) 8,472

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

(A) Net revenues from external customers of PSA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company, and to exclude the results of Faurecia, which is presented as a discontinued operation in the Income Statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020

(B) Net revenues from external customers of FCA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company

(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues consistently with that of PSA

(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues presented as if the Merger had been completed on January 1, 2020

(E) Restructuring costs related to reorganization of operations, primarily in Enlarged Europe

(F) Primarily related to impairment of certain B-segment assets in Enlarged Europe, as well as impairments in North America due to the change in CAFE penalty rates for future model years

(G) Provision recognized for estimated probable losses to settle matters under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, primarily related to criminal investigations associated

with U.S. diesel emissions matters

(H) Primarily related to loss on disposal of investment in Enlarged Europe

(I) Primarily includes other costs related to merger and litigation proceedings

Cash flows from operating activities to Industrial free cash flows

H2 2021 (€ million) Cash flows from operating activities 13,031 Less: Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations — Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations 13,031 Less: Operating activities not attributable to industrial activities 298 Less: Capital Expenditures and capitalized research and development expenditures and change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities 5,099 Add: Proceeds from disposal of assets and other changes in investing activities 227 Less: Contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method investments 670 Add: Net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations — Add: Defined benefit pension contributions, net of tax 44 Industrial free cash flows(3) 7,235

Aggregated Industrial free cash flows

H2 2020 (€ million) PSA Automotive free cash flows 6,261 FCA Industrial free cash flows 10,596 Aggregated Industrial free cash flows(*) 16,857

(*) The aggregated Industrial free cash flows for H2 2020 is the simple aggregation of FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS.

NOTES

(1) Completed merger of Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) with and into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) on January 16, 2021 (“Merger”). On January 17, 2021, combined company was renamed Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or “Company”). PSA was determined to be the acquirer for accounting purposes, therefore, the historical financial statements of Stellantis represent the continuing operations of PSA, which also reflect the loss of control and the classification of Faurecia S.E. (Faurecia) as a discontinued operation as of January 1, 2021 with the restatement of comparative periods. Acquisition date of business combination was January 17, 2021, therefore, results of FCA for the period January 1 -16, 2021 are excluded from 2021 results unless otherwise stated. 2021 Pro Forma results are presented as if the merger had occurred on January 1, 2020 and include results of FCA for the period January 1 –16, 2021. H2 2020 and 2020 represent results of the continuing operations of PSA only and are not directly comparable to previously reported results of PSA and reflect accounting policies and reporting classifications of the Company. H2 2020 Pro Forma and 2020 Pro Forma results are presented as if the merger had occurred on January 1, 2020. The fair values assigned to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed have been finalized during the one-year measurement period from the acquisition date, as provided for by IFRS 3.

(2) Adjusted operating income/(loss) excludes from Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations adjustments comprising restructuring, impairments, asset write-offs, disposals of investments and unusual operating income/(expense) that are considered rare or discrete events and are infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance, and also excludes Net financial expenses/(income), Tax expense/(benefit) and Share of the profit/(loss) of equity method investees.

Unusual operating income/(expense) are impacts from strategic decisions, as well as events considered rare or discrete and infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Unusual operating income/(expense) includes, but may not be limited to: impacts from strategic decisions to rationalize Stellantis' core operations; facility-related costs stemming from Stellantis' plans to match production capacity and cost structure to market demand, and; convergence and integration costs directly related to significant acquisitions or mergers.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Pro Forma Adjusted operating income includes the Adjusted operating income of FCA for the period

January 1 - 16, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Pro Forma Adjusted operating income includes the Adjusted operating income

result of FCA for the period January 1 - December 31, 2020. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, Pro Forma Adjusted operating income includes the Adjusted operating income result of FCA for the period July 1 - December 31, 2020.

(3) Industrial free cash flows is calculated as Cash flows from operating activities less: cash flows from operating activities from discontinued

operations; cash flows from operating activities related to financial services, net of eliminations; investments in property, plant and equipment and

intangible assets for industrial activities; contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity

method investments; adjusted for: net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations; proceeds from

disposal of assets and contributions to defined benefit pension plans, net of tax. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Pro Forma Industrial free

cash flows includes the Industrial free cash flows of FCA for the period January 1 - 16, 2021. The timing of Industrial free cash flows may be

affected by the timing of monetization of receivables and the payment of accounts payables, as well as changes in other components of working

capital, which can vary from period to period due to, among other things, cash management initiatives and other factors, some of which may be

outside of the Company’s control.

(4) Combined shipments include shipments by the Company's consolidated subsidiaries and unconsolidated joint ventures, whereas Consolidated shipments only include shipments by the Company's consolidated subsidiaries.

(5) Source: IHS Global Insight, Wards, China Passenger Car Association and Company estimates.

(6) Industrial net financial position is calculated as Debt plus derivative financial liabilities related to industrial activities less cash and cash

equivalents, financial securities that are considered liquid, current financial receivables from the Group or its jointly controlled financial

services entities and derivative financial assets and collateral deposits; therefore, debt, cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets/

liabilities pertaining to Stellantis’ financial services entities are excluded from the computation of the Industrial net financial position. Industrial net

financial position includes the Industrial net financial position classified as held for sale.

Market share information is derived from third-party industry sources (e.g. European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Ward’s Automotive, Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Veículos Automotores (ANFAVEA)) and internal information.

Represents Passenger cars (PC) and light commercial vehicles (LCV), except as noted below:

India & Asia Pacific reflects aggregate for major markets where Stellantis competes (Japan (PC), India (PC), South Korea (PC + Pickups), Australia and South East Asia)

Middle East & Africa exclude Iran, Sudan and Syria

Maserati reflects aggregate for 17 major markets where Maserati competes and is derived from IHS data, Maserati competitive segment and internal information





Commercial Vehicles market share refers to light commercial vehicles.

EU30 = EU27 (excluding Malta), Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and UK.

Appendix

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared to give effect to completion of the merger of PSA and FCA to create Stellantis, which was completed on January 17, 2021, as if it had been completed on January 1, 2020. The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information includes the unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement for years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the related explanatory notes (the “Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information”). The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only with the aim to provide comparative period income statement information, and does not necessarily represent what the actual results of operations would have been had the merger been completed on January 1, 2020. Additionally, the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information does not attempt to represent, or be an indication of, the future results of operations or cash flows of Stellantis. No pro forma statement of financial position has been presented as the effects of the merger have been reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position of Stellantis as of December 31, 2021.

The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information presented herein is derived from (i) the Consolidated Income Statement of Stellantis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, (ii) FCA’s Consolidated Income Statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, contained in FCA’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020, (iii) the consolidated statement of income included in the audited consolidated financial statements of PSA for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Groupe PSA on Form 6-K, furnished to the SEC on March 4, 2021, and (iv) FCA’s accounting records for the period from January 1, 2021 to January 16, 2021. The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the historical consolidated financial statements referenced above and the accompanying notes thereto.

The consolidated financial statements of Stellantis, PSA and FCA are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. There is no effect on the consolidated financial statements resulting from differences between IFRS as issued by the IASB and IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information is prepared on a basis that is consistent with the accounting policies used in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements of Stellantis as of and for year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

The historical consolidated financial information has been adjusted in the accompanying Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information to give effect to unaudited pro forma events that are directly attributable to the merger and factually supportable. Specifically, the pro forma adjustments relate to the following:

The purchase price allocation, primarily to reflect adjustments to depreciation and amortization associated with the acquired property, plant and equipment and intangible assets with a finite useful life, as well as a reduction in the interest expense related to the fair value adjustment to financial liabilities.

The alignment of accounting policies of FCA to those applied by Stellantis.

The elimination of intercompany transactions between FCA and PSA.





The pro forma adjustments relate to the two periods from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and from January 1, 2021 to January 16, 2021.

The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information does not reflect any anticipated synergies, operating efficiencies or cost savings that may be achieved, or any integration costs that may be incurred, following the completion of the merger.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

2021 (€ million, except per share amounts) Stellantis January 1 - 16, 2021 results of FCA Purchase Price Allocation Other adjustments Stellantis Pro Forma Consolidated Income Statement Note 1 Note 2 Note 3 Note 4 Net revenues 149,419 2,704 2 (6) 152,119 Cost of revenues 119,943 2,322 (52) (6) 122,207 Selling, general and other costs 9,130 192 (2) — 9,320 Research and development costs 4,487 113 (40) — 4,560 Gains/(Losses) on disposal of investments (35) — — — (35) Restructuring costs 698 — — — 698 Operating income 15,126 77 96 — 15,299 Net financial expenses 734 29 (17) — 746 Profit before taxes 14,392 48 113 — 14,553 Tax expense 1,911 21 7 — 1,939 Share of the profit of equity method investees 737 3 — — 740 Net profit from continuing operations 13,218 30 106 — 13,354 Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax 990 — — — 990 Net profit 14,208 30 106 — 14,344 Net profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 14,200 30 106 — 14,336 Non controlling interests 8 — — — 8 Net profit from continuing operations Owners of the parent 13,210 30 106 — 13,346 Non controlling interests 8 — — — 8 Earnings per share (€/share): Basic earnings per share 4.64 4.69 Diluted earnings per share 4.51 4.55 Earnings per share from continuing operations (€/share): Basic earnings per share 4.32 4.36 Diluted earnings per share 4.19 4.23





2020 (€ million, except per share amounts) PSA Historical Consolidated (as adjusted) FCA Historical Consolidated Purchase Price Allocation Other adjustments Stellantis Pro Forma Consolidated Income Statement Note 1 Note 2 Note 3 Note 4 Net revenues 47,656 86,676 110 (560) 133,882 Cost of revenues 38,250 75,962 (1,266) (759) 112,187 Selling, general and other costs 3,923 5,501 (52) 25 9,397 Research and development costs 2,231 2,979 (960) 301 4,551 Gains/(Losses) on disposal of investments 174 4 — — 178 Restructuring costs 416 73 — — 489 Operating income/(loss) 3,010 2,165 2,388 (127) 7,436 Net financial expenses 94 993 (380) (35) 672 Profit/(loss) before taxes 2,916 1,172 2,768 (92) 6,764 Tax expense 504 1,332 240 8 2,084 Share of the profit/(loss) of equity method investees (74) 184 — — 110 Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations 2,338 24 2,528 (100) 4,790 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (315) — — — (315) Net profit/(loss) 2,023 24 2,528 (100) 4,475 Net profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,173 29 2,512 (100) 4,614 Non controlling interests (150) (5) 16 — (139) Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations Owners of the parent 2,353 29 2,512 (100) 4,794 Non controlling interests (15) (5) 16 — (4) Earnings per share (€/share): Basic earnings per share 1.41 1.48 Diluted earnings per share 1.34 1.43 Earnings per share from continuing operations (€/share): Basic earnings per share 1.52 1.54 Diluted earnings per share 1.45 1.48

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1 – Stellantis

This column represents the Consolidated Income Statement of Stellantis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the PSA Historical Consolidated Income Statement (as adjusted) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is derived from the historical consolidated statement of income of PSA for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In accordance with IFRS 3, PSA was determined to be the acquirer for accounting purposes, therefore, the year ended December 31, 2020 represents the continuing operations of PSA.

Note 2 – FCA Historical

This column represents FCA’s results for the period from January 1, 2021 to January 16, 2021, as derived from FCA’s accounting records as well as the FCA consolidated income statement included in FCA’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. In order to conform to the presentation of Stellantis in its Consolidated Income Statement for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Results from investments related to equity method investments are reclassified to Share of the profit of equity method investees, and Results from Investments other than equity method investments are reclassified to Net financial expenses.

Note 3 – Purchase Price Allocation

As noted in the introduction to this Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information, the merger has been accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with IFRS 3, with PSA identified as the accounting acquirer (reverse acquisition accounting). The acquisition method of accounting under IFRS 3 applies the fair value concepts defined in IFRS 13 and requires, among other things, that the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed in a business combination be recognized by the acquirer at their fair values as of the merger date, which for accounting purposes was January 17, 2021. As a result, the acquisition method of accounting has been applied and the assets and liabilities of FCA have been recognized at the merger acquisition date at their respective fair values, with limited exceptions as permitted by IFRS 3. The excess of the consideration transferred over the fair value of FCA’s assets acquired and liabilities assumed has been recorded as goodwill.

The Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information reflects the effects of the purchase accounting adjustments, where applicable, on the unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 as if the merger had occurred on January 1, 2020.

The following tables provide a summary of the pro forma effects of the purchase price allocation adjustments in the unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the period January 1 - 16, 2021

January 1 - 16, 2021 (€ million) Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Financial liabilities Other Total (A) (B) (C) (D) Net revenues — — — 2 2 Cost of revenues — 45 — 7 52 Selling, general and other costs — 2 — — 2 Research and development costs 40 — — — 40 Net financial expenses/(income) — — 21 (4) 17 Tax expenses (4) — (3) — (7) Net profit 36 47 18 5 106

For the year ended December 31, 2020

2020 (€ million) Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Financial liabilities Other Total (A) (B) (C) (D) Net revenues — — — 110 110 Cost of revenues (4) 1,092 — 178 1,266 Selling, general and other costs 8 44 — — 52 Research and development costs 960 — — — 960 Net financial expenses/(income) — — 462 (82) 380 Tax expenses (90) (28) (74) (48) (240) Net profit 874 1,108 388 158 2,528

The pro forma adjustments are described in further detail below.

Intangible assets





The fair value of brands (Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo and Mopar) was determined through an income approach based on the relief from royalty method, which requires an estimate of future expected cash flows. The useful life associated with the brands is determined to be indefinite. For capitalized development expenditures, the fair value has been assessed according to a multi-criteria approach based on relief from royalty method and an excess-earning method. The fair value for the Dealer network has been assessed using the replacement cost method. The fair value of reacquired rights has been valued based on the discounted cash flows expected from the related agreement.

Amortization of intangible assets has been calculated on the fair value taking into account the estimated remaining useful life of the acquired assets. The related change in amortization as a result of the fair value adjustment to intangible assets was a net decrease in amortization expense of €40 million and €964 million for the period January 1 to January 16, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, of which €40 million and €960 million has been recorded within Research and development costs in relation to capitalized research and development costs and other intangible assets, respectively, and €8 million has been recorded within Selling, general and other costs in relation to the dealer network and (4) million has been recorded within Cost of revenues in relation to reacquired rights for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Property, plant and equipment





The fair value of property, plant and equipment was determined primarily through the replacement cost method, which requires an estimation of the physical, functional and economic obsolescence of the related assets. A market approach, which requires the comparison of the subject assets to transactions involving comparable assets, was applied to determine the fair value of land. The fair value of certain assets was determined through an income approach.

Depreciation has been calculated on the fair value taking into account the estimated remaining useful life of the acquired assets. The related change in depreciation as a result of the fair value adjustment to property, plant and equipment was a decrease in depreciation expense of €47 million and €1,136 million for the period January 1 to January 16, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, of which €45 million and €1,092 million has been recorded within Cost of revenues and €2 million and €44 million has been recorded within Selling, general and other costs in the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information.

Financial liabilities





Purchase price adjustments were recognized to step up to fair value the financial liabilities based on quoted market prices for listed debt and based on discounted cash flow models for debt that is not listed. The fair value adjustments to financial liabilities resulted in a decrease in interest expense due to the decrease of the effective interest rate based on current market conditions, of €21 million and €462 million for the period January 1 to January 16, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and has been recorded within Net financial income (expense) in the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Information.

Other





Primarily reflects:

the recognition of additional revenue of €2 million and €54 million for the period January 1 to January 16, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as a result of a step up to fair value of deferred revenue relating to extended warranty service contracts, as well as additional finance costs of €4 million and €93 million for the period January 1 to January 16, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, due to the recognition of the fair value adjustments of the related liabilities.

the reversal of the impact on cost of revenues of €7 million and €232 million for the period January 1 to January 16, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, of certain prepaid assets that were written off as part of the purchase price allocation.

The step up in the value of inventories has not been recognized as a pro forma adjustment as this impact has been recognized in Stellantis results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Tax expense





Represents the tax effects on the pro forma adjustments reflected in the unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement, calculated based on statutory tax rates applicable in the relevant jurisdictions.

Note 4 – Other Adjustments

Other adjustments mainly include the following:

the elimination of the intercompany transactions with Sevel in the Stellantis Consolidated Income Statement for the year ended December 31, 2020 of €534 million. Sevel is a joint operation that was previously owned 50 percent each by both PSA and FCA. Upon completion of the merger, Stellantis holds 100 percent of Sevel, which is fully consolidated from that date;

The alignment of FCA’s accounting policies to Stellantis accounting policies resulting in a net decrease in Net profit of €100 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily relating to an increase in Research and development expenditures expensed.

the alignment of the classification of certain items to align to Stellantis’ income statement presentation.





Note 5 - Pro Forma Earnings per Share

Pro Forma basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the Pro Forma Net profit from continuing operations attributable to the owners of the parent by the Pro Forma weighted average number of shares outstanding, as adjusted for the merger.

Pro Forma diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the historical diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding with the Pro Forma weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding, as adjusted for the merger.

Regarding the Pro Forma basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020:

(i) Pro forma weighted average number of outstanding Stellantis common shares for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes PSA weighted average number of outstanding common shares for the year ended December 31, 2020 converted with the merger exchange ratio of 1.742 and Stellantis common shares issued at the merger date;

(ii) The number of the equity warrants on PSA ordinary shares delivered to General Motors, amounting to 39,727,324, have been included in the diluted number of shares and converted with the merger exchange ratio of 1.742;

(iii) Pro forma weighted average number of outstanding Stellantis common shares resulting from dilutive equity instruments performance share plans issued by PSA and converted with the merger exchange ratio of 1.742; and

(iv) Pro forma weighted average number of outstanding Stellantis common shares resulting from the equity instruments issued under FCA’s equity incentive plan.

Pro Forma Basic earnings per share

2021 (€ million) (€ million except otherwise noted) Stellantis Continuing operations Discontinued operations Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, as adjusted € 14,200 € 13,210 € 990 Add: FCA Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, January 1 - 16, 2021 30 30 — Add: Pro forma adjustments 106 106 — Pro Forma Net profit attributable to owners of the parent (A) € 14,336 € 13,346 € 990 Weighted average number of shares outstanding for basic earnings per share (thousand), January 17 - December 31, 2021 (B) 3,059,284 3,059,284 3,059,284 Pro Forma Basic earnings per share (€ per share) (A/B) € 4.69 € 4.36 € 0.32





2020 (€ million) (€ million except otherwise noted) Stellantis Continuing operations Discontinued operations Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent, as adjusted € 2,173 € 2,353 € (180) Add: FCA Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, January 1 - December 31, 2020 29 29 — Add: Pro forma adjustments 2,412 2,412 — Pro Forma Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent (A) € 4,614 € 4,794 € (180) Pro Forma Weighted average number of shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share (thousand) (B) 3,119,935 3,119,935 3,119,935 Pro Forma Basic earnings/(loss) per share (€ per share) (A/B) € 1.48 € 1.54 € (0.06)

Pro Forma Diluted earnings per share

2021 (€ million) (€ million except otherwise noted) Stellantis Continuing operations Discontinued operations Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, as adjusted € 14,200 € 13,210 € 990 Add: FCA Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, January 1 - 16, 2021 30 30 — Add: Pro forma adjustments 106 106 — Pro Forma Net profit attributable to owners of the parent (A) € 14,336 € 13,346 € 990 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousand), January 17 - December 31, 2021 3,059,284 3,059,284 3,059,284 Number of shares deployable for share-based compensation, January 17 - December 31, 2021 (thousand) 23,651 23,651 23,651 Equity warrants delivered to General Motors (thousand) 68,497 68,497 68,497 Pro Forma Weighted average number of shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share (thousand) (B) 3,151,432 3,151,432 3,151,432 Pro Forma Diluted earnings per share (€ per share) (A/B) € 4.55 € 4.23 € 0.31





2020 (€ million) (€ million except otherwise noted) Stellantis Continuing operations Discontinued operations(1) Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent, as adjusted € 2,173 € 2,353 € (180) Add: FCA Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, January 1 - December 31, 2020 29 29 — Add: Pro forma adjustments 2,412 2,412 — Pro Forma Net profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent (A) € 4,614 € 4,794 € (180) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousand) 3,119,935 3,119,935 3,119,935 Number of shares deployable for share-based compensation (thousand) 39,137 39,137 39,137 Equity warrants delivered to General Motors (thousand) 68,497 68,497 68,497 Weighted average number of shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share (thousand) (B) 3,227,569 3,227,569 3,227,569 Pro Forma Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (€ per share) (A/B) € 1.43 € 1.49 € (0.06)

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Number of shares deployable for share-based compensation and equity warrants delivered to General Motors have not been taken into consideration in the calculation of diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 as this would have had an anti-dilutive effect

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This document, in particular references to “2022 Guidance”, contains forward looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future financial performance and the Company’s expectations as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics, including revenues, industrial free cash flows, vehicle shipments, capital investments, research and development costs and other expenses at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Company’s current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the continued impact of unfilled semiconductor orders; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; the Company’s ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from internal combustion engines to full electrification; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions; changes in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to produce or procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required volumes; the Company’s ability to offer innovative, attractive products and to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of the Company’s defined benefit pension plans; the Company’s ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the Company’s ability to access funding to execute its business plans; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with the Company’s relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in the Company’s vehicles; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the Company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment