RTI Appoints David Fidalgo, CEO of Y-Mobility, to Its Advisory Board

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced David Fidalgo as the newest member of RTI’s Advisory Board. Fidalgo will serve as an Automotive Industry advisor, providing extensive industry expertise and helping to identify strategic growth opportunities that expand RTI’s influence in the Electric Vehicle (EV) start-up market and expand RTI’s leadership in the Autonomous Vehicle (AV) market. A seasoned executive, David brings over 15 years of experience in the autonomous and connected mobility market in his new advisory role at RTI.



To win the race to market, EV manufacturers need a proven pathway to safety certification for their next-generation vehicles. RTI Connext Drive® , built on the Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard, is designed to help automakers evolve EVs to fully embrace software-defined vehicle architecture by providing the first automotive-grade, safety-certified, data-centric communications framework for next-generation vehicles. Connext Drive is already proven-in-use as the underlying software framework for multiple production vehicle models on the road today, leading to more than 64% compound annual revenue growth (CAGR) over the last three years. RTI's software currently runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, and is used by five of the top 10 public electric vehicle companies by market cap.

“Software-oriented vehicle architecture has been transforming the industry since 2012. Today we are at an inflection point, as OEMs tilt towards a software-defined vehicle architecture that allows real-time interoperability between the vehicles, the edge, and the digital infrastructure,” said David Fidalgo, CEO and Founder of Y-Mobility and RTI Advisory Board member. “RTI is a pioneer in software-defined architectures for mobility systems, and I am honored to join them in their work to lead in the automotive market.”

David Fidalgo currently serves as the CEO and Founder of Y-Mobility, a boutique consultancy that partners with CEOs, executives, and solopreneurs to drive forward intelligent mobility. He also holds advisory roles in start-ups related to autonomous driving and mobility, and focuses on start-up development, investment, strategy, and fast pace innovation. He is also the Vice President and Founder of the Spanish AV Vehicle Association (AEVAC). David has held various positions at companies including Altran, Draexlmaier, Jaguar and Land Rover, and Ford Motors. Specifically, Fidalgo's background is focused on automotive embedded and critical systems, engineering, digital systems, and business innovation.

“As a forward-thinking technologist who has worked with a variety of traditional market vendors, tier-1s, EV startups and system integrators in the mobility and automotive markets, David brings unique expertise to RTI,” said Pedro Lopez Estepa, Market Development Director, Automotive at RTI. “We are fortunate to have him join our advisory board and look forward to leveraging his experience as RTI consolidates its leading position in the electric vehicle start-up market, and grows its presence in the traditional Automotive market.”

