Brandon Hall Group Studying How High-Performing Firms Use AI to Improve TA Processes

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey to identify how high-performing companies use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation to increase key performance indicators.

“In the fierce and ongoing war for talent, having the most modern and refined technology that includes AI components, ML and RPA capabilities will be the differentiator between organizations that are successful in finding and hiring the right talent at the right time and those that are not,” Brandon Hall Group Principal Workforce Management and Talent Acquisition Analyst Cliff Stevenson said.

Brandon Hall Group’s new research initiative, Automating the Talent Acquisition Process Through AI, RPA and ML, will focus on how automation in TA technology can increase the business impact of talent acquisition.

“Talent acquisition requires a sophisticated ecosystem for managing the sourcing, screening, and onboarding of new hires and employee transitions,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning heavily influence recent talent acquisition technology development.

Through Brandon Hall Group’s Automating the Talent Acquisition Process Through AI, RPA and ML survey, technology providers will get a clear picture of how leading employers are using technology to win the war for talent. They will learn of effectiveness gaps that technology providers can fill.

“This will enable technology providers to tailor their messaging to the needs that will get the attention of buyers,” Cooke said.

The data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks to help companies develop and prepare their employees and their organization for success.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SPTFW7M. Participants will receive a summary of the survey results in five to seven weeks after the survey launch. They will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Strategy Brief, Key Metrics for TA Dashboards.

