Miss National UNCF 2022-23 Crowned

Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Isn’t she lovely, isn’t she wonderful,” in the words of musical genius Stevie Wonder.

Kailie Renee Williams is the newly crowned Miss National UNCF 2022-23.

The 21-year-old Louisiana native is a junior at UNCF-member Wiley College where she has maintained a 4.0 GPA in pursuit of a degree in biology. Her goal is to become a successful “sought after pediatrician, who is known for my expertise and care for children.”

Williams is the ninth consecutive Miss National UNCF from Wiley College.

When she is not in the classroom, she is an active member of the Wiley Pre-Alumni Council and member of Wiley College’s track team and award-winning volleyball team. She enjoys reading, researching and traveling.

As the reigning Miss National UNCF 2022-23, Williams said, “Being crowned Miss National UNCF has been a dream come true. I would like to thank the United Negro College Fund and the National Alumni Council for giving me this marvelous opportunity.

“I am very grateful that I am able to educate the community on UNCF, what it has done for me and what it can do for others. I plan to use this position to U.N.I.T.E. our HBCUs by Uplifting, Nurturing, Inspiring, Transforming and Encouraging our institutions to be the best they can be.

“We must be our biggest advocates. UNCF has paved the way for our students and alumni by allowing them to further pursue their education with scholarships. I would love to be a part of something this special and being crowned Miss National UNCF has allowed me to continue my mission, use my voice and make the nation aware of the resources that have been provided to us.”

“Congratulations, Kailie as our new Miss National UNCF 2022-23. You are exceptional and I know you will make UNCF, the National Alumni Council, HBCUs, HBCU students and your fellow students, administration and faculty at Wiley College extremely proud during your tenure,” said Anthony H. Brown, president, National Alumni Council/UNCF, and alumnus of UNCF-member Bethune-Cookman University.

Miss National UNCF serves as an official ambassador of the UNCF National Alumni Council and a member of the National Pre-Alumni Council Board of Directors.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About UNCF National Alumni Council

The National Alumni Council (NAC) is a UNCF-sponsored, direct service organization of HBCU graduates, current students of the 37 member HBCUs supported by UNCF and individuals and institutions who support the advancement of Black higher education. It was founded in 1946 by Fisk University alumnus James E. Stamps. Its mission is to support, promote, influence and strengthen HBCUs.

About Wiley College

Wiley College is a four-year, privately supported, historically Black college/university (HBCU) located on the west side of Marshall, Texas. Wiley College holds distinction as one of the oldest historically black colleges west of the Mississippi River. Committed to the principle of educational access, the college serves traditional and non-traditional students from diverse backgrounds who have expressed a desire and potential for learning in a Christian environment. The college, in fulfilling its basic purpose of providing a liberal arts education with a global focus, endeavors to provide an intellectually stimulating environment, promoting student competencies in communication, as well as critical and analytical thinking.

Attachment