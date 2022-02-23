Yamaha Announces 2022 Side-by-Side and ATV bLU cRU Race Support

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is proud to pledge more than $140,000 in bLU cRU bonuses for the 2022 Side-by-Side (SxS) and ATV racing seasons. Yamaha’s bLU cRU program offers race bonuses ranging from entry to win a new 2022 YFZ450R to payouts of up to $15,000 for qualified and eligible racers competing in select series and classes with a 2020 or newer YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS (Sport Shift), or YFZ450R.



After an impressive showing at King of the Hammers earlier this month to earn the $5,000 bLU cRU check for driving the top-placing YXZ1000R, Yamaha factory-supported racer, Brock Heger will return to the Championship Off-Road Tour to defend his Pro Stock UTV class title in his BH Motorsports / Weller Racing / Maxxis / Yamaha YXZ1000R. Owen and Rodney Van Eperen will also represent the bLU cRU in both the Pro Stock and Pro Mod UTV classes in their Powersports 1 / MRT / Beyond Redline / Yamaha YXZ1000Rs. Their team at Powersports 1 will provide trackside support to all YXZ drivers in the series with technical assistance and emergency parts needs. In addition to the $15,000 bLU cRU bonuses offered to the overall Pro Stock and Pro Mod UTV champions, Yamaha is offering racing contingencies to the following classes:

Pro Am: First $3,000; Second $2,500; Third $2,000; Fourth $1,500; Fifth $1,000 Sportsman: First $1,500; Second $1,000; Third $750; Fourth $500; Fifth $250

Yamaha continues its support of the Great American Short Course Series, offering bLU cRU bonuses to eligible racers who finish the 10-round series on the podium in the Production 1000 and Youth 1000 classes in a YXZ1000R or YXZ1000R SS. Series bonuses include:

Production 1000: First $5,000; Second $1,500; Third $1,000 Youth 1000: First $1,500; Second $750; Third $500

On the ATV circuit, Yamaha will offer payout and prize opportunities – including the chance to win a brand new YFZ450R – to all eligible participants competing in select classes in either the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) ATV Motocross (ATV MX) or Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series.

Representing Yamaha in ATV MX’s AMA Pro class is eight-time champion, Chad Wienen, on his Wienen Motorsports / Maxxis / Walsh / SSI / Fly Racing / Yamaha YFZ450R. Wienen looks to defend his title, capture the $15,000 bLU cRU bonus, and make history as the all-time leading ATV MX champion. Additional bonuses for 2022 ATV MX overall class finishes include:

Pro-Am: First $2,500; Second $1,500; Third $750; Fourth $500; Fifth $250 WMX: First $500 Pro Sport: First $500 Production A: First $500 Production B: First: $500 Production Stock B/C: First $500

Continuing a historic run in the GNCC series, Yamaha factory-supported racer, Walker Fowler, will set out to defend his eighth-straight XC1 Pro ATV championship on his WFR / GBC / Fly Racing / Yamaha YFZ450R, earn the $15,000 bLU cRU racing bonus, and become the GNCC’s second all-time Pro ATV racing champion, behind nine-time titleholder and former Yamaha racing legend, Bill Ballance. The following bonuses will also be offered to qualified YFZ450R racers in the following GNCC overall class finishes:

XC2 ATV: First $2,500; Second $1,500; Third $750; Fourth $500; Fifth $250 WXC: First $500 Junior A: First $500 Junior B: First $500 College A: First $500 College B: First $500

Remaining bLU cRU national championship bonuses for 2022 include:



SxS Racing Series / YXZ1000R / YXZ1000R SS Championship Off-Road Tour, Pro Stock UTV: $15,000 Championship Off-Road Tour, Pro Mod UTV: $15,000 Championship Off-Road Tour, Pro-Am UTV: $3,000 Championship Off-Road Tour, MORR UTV Sportsman: $1,500 Great American Short Course Series, Production 1000 class: $5,000 Great American Short Course Series, Youth 1000 class: $1,500 Best in the Desert Championship , Production 1000 class: $5,000 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS), SxS Pro Stock class: $5,000





ATV Racing Series / YFZ450R GNCC, XC1 Pro ATV class: $15,000 Select GNCC class racers are entered to win: YFZ450R AMA ATV MX, Pro class: $15,000 Select ATV MX class racers are entered to win: YFZ450R

Whether you race or simply ride a Yamaha for fun, being a part of the bLU cRU is now more rewarding than ever. Signup is simple and benefits begin immediately upon approval, which includes a free swag bag full of great Yamaha items. Throughout the year, bLU cRU members will also receive exclusive access to special Yamaha events, promotions, training opportunities, and more. To become an official member of the Yamaha bLU cRU and view the full details, visit YamahabLUcRU.com. All qualified racers will be eligible to receive championship bonuses, which are paid directly to their bLU cRU debit card.

Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

For more information on the bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements for ATV and SxS racing, visit YamahabLUcRU.com. To view the entire Proven Off-Road ATV and SxS lineup and learn more, visit YamahaOutdoors.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search any of the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaRacing #REALizeYourPodium #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #bLUcRU #AssembledInUSA #YXZ1000R #YFZ450R

