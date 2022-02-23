FinWise Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

- Net Income Grew 19.8% Quarter over Quarter to $10.1 Million -

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.90 for Fourth Quarter of 2021 -

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s shares began trading publicly on November 19, 2021. The Company’s results are discussed below.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Loan originations totaled $2.3 billion, up 26.4% from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and more than doubled from the prior year period

Net interest income grew to $15.3 million or 13.4% as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and rose 87.1% from the prior year period

Net Income was $10.1 million, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $4.6 million in the prior year period

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.90 in the quarter, flat from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and up 69.8% from the prior year period

Efficiency ratio was 34.3%, compared to 33.7% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 48.8% in the prior year period

Maintained industry-leading returns with annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 43.8%, compared to 52.2% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 42.5% in the prior year period

Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming loans to total loans ratio of 0.2%



“We had an outstanding fourth quarter and full year 2021, capped off by the successful completion of our initial public offering,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. “We made significant progress in key facets of our business, including continuing to implement our successful strategy that has resulted in a highly profitable FinTech lending model with nationwide reach and profitable growth. We are proud of our diverse and federally regulated product offerings that provide millions of dollars in loans to small business owners. We also take pride in our strategic relationships that provide loans across the credit spectrum and expand access to credit for more consumers, particularly those with limited access. Our solid results are a testament to the unique business model that our team has built. These efforts put FinWise in a great position to continue to expand our market share and deliver strong performance for both our customers and shareholders over the long-term.”

Results of Operations

The Company’s fourth quarter of 2021 was highlighted by substantial loan originations across its primary lines of business and substantial earnings growth. The Company maintained its solid efficiency and industry-leading returns.

Selected Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts, annualized ratios) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Net Income $ 10,111 $ 8,442 $ 4,616 $ 31,583 $ 11,198 Diluted EPS $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.53 $ 3.27 $ 1.28 Return on average assets 11.3 % 10.8 % 5.8 % 9.1 % 4.5 % Return on average equity 43.8 % 52.2 % 42.5 % 39.2 % 28.4 % Yield on loans 21.6 % 23.0 % 12.6 % 19.0 % 14.1 % Cost of deposits 0.8 % 1.0 % 1.7 % 1.1 % 1.9 % Net interest margin 16.6 % 18.3 % 10.4 % 15.1 % 11.0 % Efficiency ratio 34.3 % 33.7 % 48.8 % 37.0 % 51.6 % Tangible book value per share $ 9.04 $ 7.91 $ 5.30 $ 9.04 $ 5.30 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 30.4 % 20.4 % 14.4 % 30.4 % 14.4 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 17.7 % 19.5 % 16.6 % 17.7 % 16.6 %

Net Income



Net income was $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, and more than double the net income for the fourth quarter of 2020. Growth over both prior periods was primarily driven by solid growth in net interest income due to a substantial increase in loan originations, as well as solid non-interest income reflecting substantial strategic program fees, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income grew 13.4% to $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, from $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, and increased 87.1% from $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income growth over both prior periods was primarily due to higher loan balances resulting from significant loan growth which drove an increase in average interest earning assets.

Loan originations totaled $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter 2021, up 26.4% from $1.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021, and up from $0.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 16.6% compared to 18.3% for the third quarter of 2021, and increased significantly from 10.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin decline from the third quarter of 2021 was driven mainly by substantially higher average held for sale loan balances from strategic programs with lower yielding loans. Additionally, there was a change in the underlying mix of held for investment loans driven primarily by an increase in SBA 7(a) loans. These factors were partially offset by lower rates on the Company’s deposit portfolio. The net interest margin increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven mainly by a substantial reduction in average PPP loans with a notional interest rate of 1.0% outstanding.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company’s provision for loan losses was $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decrease from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decline in the rate of growth on held for investment loans. The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to the Company concluding that a provision was not needed in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the Company determined that its loan portfolios were not materially impacted by the pandemic, particularly as the Company had already recorded higher than normal provisions to position for the possibility of elevated losses on loans resulting from the pandemic.

Non-interest Income

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 Non-interest income: Strategic program fees $ 6,082 $ 4,982 $ 2,713 Gain on sale of loans 1,813 2,876 289 SBA loan servicing fees 356 337 283 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 864 266 137 Other miscellaneous income 14 14 10 Total non-interest income $ 9,129 $ 8,475 $ 3,432

Non-interest income was $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.7% from $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, and more than doubled from $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by an increase in strategic program fees generated from significant loan origination volume as well as the change in fair value on investment in Business Funding Group, LLC (“BFG”). The increase in the latter was primarily due to BFG’s higher profitability and cash position. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 was partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale of loans due primarily to a decrease in the number of SBA 7(a) loans sold. The increase in non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven mainly by higher strategic program fees due to significant loan origination volume and an increase in the number of SBA 7(a) loans sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest Expense

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,052 $ 5,930 $ 4,499 Occupancy and equipment expenses 208 205 181 Impairment of SBA servicing asset 800 - - Other operating expenses 1,311 1,263 977 Total non-interest expense $ 8,371 $ 7,398 $ 5,657

Non-interest expense was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase over both prior periods was primarily due to various factors including increases in the number of employees related to an increase in strategic program loan volume, the expansion of the Company’s information technology and security division to support enhancements to the Company’s infrastructure, contractual bonuses paid relating to the expansion of the strategic programs, and an impairment on SBA servicing asset due to the softening of the secondary market for SBA 7(a) loans.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 34.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 33.7% for the third quarter of 2021 and 48.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 25.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 24.5% for the third quarter of 2021 and 22.2% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets increased 12.4%, from $338.3 million at September 30, 2021 and increased 19.7%, from $317.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $380.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase over both prior periods was mainly due to an increase in cash from the Company’s public stock offering and growth in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio. The increase in total assets compared to December 31, 2020 was also impacted by an increase in strategic program loans held-for-sale offset by a substantial decrease in PPP loans outstanding.

The following table shows the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

As of 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 ($s in thousands) Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans SBA $ 142,392 53.6 % $ 125,192 50.2 % $ 203,317 77.7 % Commercial, non real estate 3,428 1.3 % 3,955 1.6 % 4,020 1.5 % Residential real estate 27,108 10.2 % 25,105 10.1 % 17,740 6.8 % Strategic Program loans 85,850 32.3 % 87,876 35.3 % 28,265 10.8 % Commercial real estate 2,436 0.9 % 2,357 0.9 % 2,892 1.1 % Consumer 4,574 1.7 % 4,729 1.9 % 5,543 2.1 % Total period end loans $ 265,788 100.0 % $ 249,214 100.0 % $ 261,777 100.0 % Note: SBA loans as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 include $1.1 million, $2.3 million and $107.1 million in PPP loans respectively.

Total period end loans receivable increased 6.7% from $249.2 million at September 30, 2021 and increased 1.5%, from $261.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $265.8 million at December 31, 2021. The growth in loans receivable in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was due primarily to increases in SBA 7(a) loans. Year-over-year, the increase in loans receivable was driven primarily by the growth in SBA 7(a), strategic program, and residential real estate loans offset by a substantial decrease in PPP loans due to PPP loan forgiveness throughout 2021.



The following table shows the deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 ($s in thousands) Total Percent Total Percent Total Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 110,548 43.9 % $ 109,459 43.4 % $ 88,067 53.5 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 5,399 2.1 % 5,398 2.1 % 6,095 3.7 % Savings 6,685 2.7 % 8,146 3.2 % 7,435 4.5 % Money markets 31,076 12.3 % 25,679 10.1 % 17,567 10.7 % Time certificates of deposit 98,184 39.0 % 104,354 41.2 % 45,312 27.6 % Total period end deposits $ 251,892 100.0 % $ 253,036 100.0 % $ 164,476 100.0 %

Total period end deposits decreased (0.5%), from $253.0 million at September 30, 2021, and increased 53.1% from $164.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $251.9 million at December 31, 2021. The decline from the third quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by a decline in certificates of deposit. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven by a significant increase in time certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and money market accounts.



Total shareholders’ equity increased $46.3 million, or 67.0%, to $115.4 million at December 31, 2021 from $69.1 million at September 30, 2021. Year-over-year shareholder’s equity increased $69.6 million during 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity over both prior periods was primarily due to substantial net income and the Company’s IPO.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated:

As of 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Well-

Capitalized

Requirement Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 17.7% 19.5% 8.5%

The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.



Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $0.7 million or 0.2% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared to $0.8 million or 0.3% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2021 and $0.8 million or 0.3% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2020. As noted above, the provision for loan losses was $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company also determined that a provision for loan losses was not needed in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) was 3.7% at December 31, 2021 compared to 3.9% at September 30, 2021 and 4.0% at December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter 2021, the Company’s net charge-offs were $2.3 million, compared to $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $0.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to both prior periods was predominately driven by growth in the Company’s held for investment balances related to two of its strategic programs.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for loan losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: Beginning Balance $ 9,640 $ 7,239 $ 7,028 Provision 2,502 3,368 - Charge offs - - - SBA (100 ) - (17 ) Commercial, non real estate - - (232 ) Residential real estate - - - Strategic Program loans (2,379 ) (1,106 ) (628 ) Commercial real estate - - - Consumer - - (11 ) Recoveries - - - SBA 4 30 - Commercial, non real estate 11 10 - Residential real estate - - - Strategic Program loans 177 99 58 Commercial real estate - - 1 Consumer - - - Ending Balance $ 9,855 $ 9,640 $ 6,199 Asset Quality Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 Nonperforming loans $ 657 $ 757 $ 831 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Net charge offs to average loans 3.2 % 1.6 % 1.2 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 4.8 % 5.2 % 2.6 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 3.7 % 3.9 % 2.4 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) 3.7 % 3.9 % 4.0 % Net charge-offs $ 2,287 $ 967 $ 829

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

($s in thousands; unaudited) As of ($s in thousands) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 411 $ 410 $ 405 Interest bearing deposits 85,343 67,696 46,978 Total cash and cash equivalents 85,754 68,106 47,383 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 11,423 4,414 1,809 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 378 377 205 Loans receivable, net 198,102 178,748 232,074 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 60,748 62,702 20,948 Premises and equipment, net 3,285 2,484 1,264 Accrued interest receivable 1,548 1,297 1,629 Deferred taxes, net 1,823 1,597 452 SBA servicing asset, net 3,938 4,368 2,415 Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value 5,900 5,241 3,770 Investment in FinWise Investments, LLC 80 - - Other assets 7,235 8,982 5,566 Total assets $ 380,214 $ 338,316 $ 317,515 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 110,548 $ 109,459 $ 88,067 Interest bearing 141,344 143,577 76,409 Total deposits 251,892 253,036 164,476 Accrued interest payable 48 43 195 Income taxes payable, net 233 823 709 PPP Liquidity Facility 1,050 2,259 101,007 Other liabilities 11,549 13,017 5,256 Total liabilities 264,772 269,178 271,643 Shareholders' equity Common stock 13 9 9 Additional paid-in-capital 54,836 18,647 16,853 Retained earnings 60,593 50,482 29,010 Total shareholders' equity 115,442 69,138 45,872 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 380,214 $ 338,316 $ 317,515 FINWISE BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 15,500 $ 13,726 $ 8,548 Interest on securities 28 7 9 Other interest income 25 16 8 Total interest income 15,553 13,749 8,565 Interest expense Interest on deposits 279 271 331 Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility 2 8 73 Total interest expense 281 279 404 Net interest income 15,272 13,470 8,161 Provision for loan losses 2,503 3,367 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,769 10,103 8,161 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 6,082 4,982 2,713 Gain on sale of loans 1,813 2,876 289 SBA loan servicing fees 356 337 283 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 864 266 137 Other miscellaneous income 14 14 10 Total non-interest income 9,129 8,475 3,432 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,052 5,930 4,499 Occupancy and equipment expenses 208 205 181 Impairment of SBA servicing asset 800 - - Other operating expenses 1,311 1,263 977 Total non-interest expense 8,371 7,398 5,657 Income before income tax expense 13,527 11,180 5,936 Provision for income taxes 3,416 2,738 1,320 Net income $ 10,111 $ 8,442 $ 4,616 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.95 $ 0.97 $ 0.53 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 10,169,005 8,255,953 8,035,778 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 10,818,984 8,847,606 8,081,470 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,772,010 8,746,110 8,660,334 FINWISE BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) For the Years Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 49,135 $ 29,271 Interest on securities 47 34 Other interest income 61 201 Total interest income 49,243 29,506 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,138 1,583 Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility 127 173 Total interest expense 1,265 1,756 Net interest income 47,978 27,750 Provision for loan losses 8,039 5,234 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,939 22,516 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 17,959 9,591 Gain on sale of loans 9,689 2,849 SBA loan servicing fees 1,156 1,028 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 2,991 856 Other miscellaneous income 49 49 Total non-interest income 31,844 14,373 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,365 16,835 Occupancy and equipment expenses 810 694 Impairment of SBA servicing asset 800 - Loss on investment in BFG - 50 Other operating expenses 5,536 4,170 Total non-interest expense 29,511 21,749 Income before income tax expense 42,272 15,140 Provision for income taxes 10,689 3,942 Net income $ 31,583 $ 11,198 Earnings per share, basic $ 3.44 $ 1.29 Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.27 $ 1.28 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 8,669,724 8,025,390 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 9,108,163 8,069,634 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,772,010 8,660,334

FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($s in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve, non-U.S. central banks and other banks $ 72,746 25 0.1 % $ 54,261 16 0.1 % $ 40,155 8 0.1 % Investment securities 8,078 28 1.4 % 1,689 7 1.7 % 1,887 9 1.9 % Loans held for sale 87,156 7,553 34.7 % 65,273 6,293 38.6 % 29,329 3,597 49.1 % Loans held for investment 199,609 7,947 15.9 % 173,092 7,433 17.2 % 241,600 4,951 8.2 % Total interest earning assets 367,589 15,553 16.9 % 294,315 13,749 18.7 % 312,971 8,565 10.9 % Less: allowance for loan losses (9,450 ) (8,083 ) (6,753 ) Non-interest earning assets 24,379 18,822 9,222 Total assets $ 382,518 $ 305,054 $ 315,440 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 7,411 $ 15 0.8 % $ 5,007 $ 11 0.9 % $ 6,226 $ 15 1.0 % Savings 7,573 1 0.1 % 8,818 3 0.1 % 6,775 4 0.2 % Money market accounts 28,859 21 0.3 % 22,274 21 0.4 % 17,618 21 0.5 % Certificates of deposit 104,135 242 0.9 % 76,127 236 1.2 % 48,201 292 2.4 % Total deposits 147,977 279 0.8 % 112,226 271 1.0 % 78,820 331 1.7 % Other borrowings 1,437 2 0.6 % 9,365 8 0.3 % 82,016 73 0.4 % Total interest bearing liabilities 149,414 281 0.8 % 121,591 279 0.9 % 160,836 404 1.0 % Non-interest bearing deposits 127,590 107,342 106,735 Non-interest bearing liabilities 16,315 13,076 5,411 Shareholders’ equity 89,199 63,045 42,458 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 382,518 $ 305,054 $ 315,440 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 15,272 16.2 % $ 13,470 17.8 % $ 8,161 9.9 % Net interest margin 16.6 % 18.3 % 10.4 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 246.0 % 242.1 % 194.6 % Note: Average PPP loans for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were $1.5 million, $8.8 million and $122.7 million, respectively.

FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

($s in thousands; unaudited) For the Years Ended For the Years Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve, non-U.S. central banks and other banks $ 55,960 61 0.1 % $ 43,892 201 0.5 % Investment securities 3,298 47 1.4 % 1,622 34 2.1 % Loans held for sale 59,524 22,461 37.7 % 20,154 10,560 52.4 % Loans held for investment 198,992 26,674 13.4 % 187,314 18,711 10.0 % Total interest earning assets 317,774 49,243 15.5 % 252,982 29,506 11.7 % Less: allowance for loan losses (7,548 ) (6,706 ) Non-interest earning assets 17,002 8,130 Total assets $ 327,228 $ 254,406 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 6,060 $ 53 0.9 % $ 3,237 $ 62 1.9 % Savings 7,897 10 0.1 % 6,234 16 0.3 % Money market accounts 21,964 75 0.3 % 16,327 104 0.6 % Certificates of deposit 72,311 1,000 1.4 % 57,496 1,401 2.4 % Total deposits 108,232 1,138 1.1 % 83,294 1,583 1.9 % Other borrowings 36,363 127 0.3 % 49,044 173 0.4 % Total interest bearing liabilities 144,595 1,265 0.9 % 132,338 1,756 1.3 % Non-interest bearing deposits 107,481 80,537 Non-interest bearing liabilities 11,392 3,941 Shareholders’ equity 63,760 37,590 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 327,228 $ 254,406 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 47,978 14.6 % $ 27,750 10.3 % Net interest margin 15.1 % 11.0 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 219.8 % 191.2 % Note: Average PPP loans for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were $36.6 million and $79.7 million, respectively.

FINWISE BANCORP

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts, annualized ratios) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 Selected Loan Metrics Amount of loans originated $ 2,304,234 $ 1,822,942 $ 850,927 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 15,553 $ 13,749 $ 8,565 Interest expense 281 279 404 Net interest income 15,272 13,470 8,161 Provision for loan losses 2,503 3,367 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,769 10,103 8,161 Non-interest income 9,129 8,475 3,432 Non-interest expense 8,371 7,398 5,657 Provision for income taxes 3,416 2,738 1,320 Net income 10,111 8,442 4,616 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total Assets $ 380,214 $ 338,316 $ 317,515 Cash and cash equivalents 85,754 68,106 47,383 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 11,423 4,414 1,809 Loans receivable, net 198,102 178,748 232,074 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 60,748 62,702 20,948 SBA servicing asset, net 3,938 4,368 2,415 Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value 5,900 5,241 3,770 Deposits 251,892 253,036 164,476 PPP Liquidity Facility 1,050 2,259 101,007 Total shareholders' equity 115,442 69,138 45,872 Tangible shareholders’ equity (1) 115,442 69,138 45,872 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.95 $ 0.97 $ 0.53 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.53 Book value per share $ 9.04 $ 7.91 $ 5.30 Tangible book value per share $ 9.04 $ 7.91 $ 5.30 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 10,169,005 8,255,953 8,035,778 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 10,818,984 8,847,606 8,081,470 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,772,010 8,746,110 8,660,334 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Net charge offs to average loans 3.2 % 1.6 % 1.2 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 4.8 % 5.2 % 2.6 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 3.7 % 3.9 % 2.4 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) 3.7 % 3.9 % 4.0 % Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 30.4 % 20.4 % 14.4 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 30.4 % 20.4 % 14.4 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 17.7 % 19.5 % 16.6 % (1) Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights as an intangible asset for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Efficiency ratio For Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 Non-interest expense $ 8,371 $ 7,398 $ 5,657 Net interest income $ 15,272 $ 13,470 $ 8,161 Total non-interest income 9,129 8,475 3,432 Adjusted operating revenue $ 24,401 $ 21,945 $ 11,593 Efficiency ratio 34.3 % 33.7 % 48.8 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP Loans) As of 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 ($s in thousands) Allowance for loan losses $ 9,855 $ 9,640 $ 6,199 Total Loans 265,788 249,214 261,777 PPP Loans 1,091 2,303 107,145 Total Loans less PPP Loans $ 264,697 $ 246,911 $ 154,632 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP Loans) 3.7 % 3.9 % 4.0 % Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings to total assets (less PPP loans) As of 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 ($s in thousands) Total Assets $ 380,214 $ 338,316 $ 317,515 PPP Loans 1,091 2,303 107,145 Total Assets less PPP Loans $ 379,123 $ 336,013 $ 210,370 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings $ 763 $ 864 $ 1,701 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings to total assets (less PPP loans) 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.8 %



