Trust Stamp Launches Privacy-First Identity Orchestration Platform

Atlanta , Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, announces the launch of its end-to-end Identity Orchestration Platform, which streamlines delivery and implementation of the Company’s proven technologies through a low-code approach.

Trust Stamp’s powerful identity platform enables clients to transform security, privacy, and usability in digital operations with a range of leading AI-powered technologies including biometric, document and liveness verification, as well as data-protection and more, in order to support robust identity frameworks that can be established, augmented, and modified with agility and speed.

With increased customer retention and reduced fraud losses resulting from Trust Stamp’s proven enterprise implementations, the Company’s approach to identity orchestration delivers material business benefits at a fraction of the cost and time-to-market of legacy solutions. Trust Stamp’s streamlined low-code solution transforms digital operations, enabling organizations to eliminate legacy solution lock-in and craft dynamic digital journeys to meet evolving global consumer and regulatory needs, with a platform that continually advances to offer the latest in Trust Stamp’s powerful identity capabilities.

Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack comments: “Trust Stamp’s next-generation identity package offers rapid deployment across devices and platforms, with custom workflows that seamlessly orchestrate trust across the identity lifecycle for a consistent user experience in processes for onboarding and KYC/AML, multi-factor authentication, account recovery, fraud prevention, compliance, and more.

By offering Trust Stamp’s core privacy-first technology that cryptographically transforms identifying information and leverages the resulting Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT 2 ) for protected identity-proofing at scale, our multi-layered Identity Orchestration Platform also delivers immense long-term benefits to security, operational efficiency, and cost, that are unmatched by traditional identity frameworks.”

The platform enables technology partners to develop and deliver value-added solutions, creating new business opportunities and growing commercial potential with innovative, privacy-first services. Trust Stamp invites companies to learn more about the transformational platform and explore opportunities for integration and channel partnerships here .

About Trust Stamp



Trust Stamp , the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

