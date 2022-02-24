Cummins CEO Tom Linebarger Announced as Keynote Speaker for ACT Expo 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, today announced Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc., as a keynote speaker for the annual show, taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California from May 9-12, 2022. Linebarger’s keynote will take place on the ACT Expo main stage on Wednesday, May 11.

As a renowned engine-maker and global power solutions leader, Cummins is focused on taking steps now to turn their sustainability pledge of carbon neutrality by 2050 into real-world products. Linebarger will offer his perspective on why the commercial transportation sector needs to utilize a portfolio of low carbon technologies to address climate change.

“Climate change is the existential crisis of our time. Our strategy for a zero-emissions future – Destination Zero – helps our customers successfully and seamlessly transition to cleaner technologies. We need everyone working together to address climate change, and we are pleased to partner with our customers in their efforts to improve the environmental and economic sustainability of their operations,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO of Cummins, Inc. “I look forward to sharing more about Destination Zero with our customers at ACT Expo.”

Cummins is helping customers reduce their carbon footprint today as the transition to cleaner transportation solutions accelerates globally and the necessary infrastructure is established to support this transformation.

“We are seeing an across-the-board realignment toward clean commercial transportation, and as a long-standing market leader, Cummins is one of the voices that informs and drives forward our direction and progress,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the producers of ACT Expo. “We are excited to get an update on how Cummins’ path to ultra-low carbon technology and zero emissions is shaping its product roadmap today and over the next several decades.”

The four-day, fleet-focused agenda at ACT Expo will spotlight the incredible acceleration taking place across the advanced transportation and clean energy sectors. Attendees will gain insights into the growing availability of low- and zero-emission vehicles and technologies; increased availability and consumption of renewable low carbon fuels; financial incentives, policies, regulations and other initiatives to rapidly expand clean fueling and charging infrastructure; the rapid acceleration in corporate sustainability commitments; and more.

The packed exhibit hall will showcase advanced vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels. ACT Expo is made possible by presenting sponsors Daimler Trucks North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell.

Attendees can take advantage of value registration rates and save $400 on a full conference pass by registering by March 18, 2022. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

###

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drivetrains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 11th year, the conference and expo is set for May 9 to 12, in Long Beach, California and is expected to assemble attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.

Attachment