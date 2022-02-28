MacroGenics Announces Executive Promotion

ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced today that it has promoted Eric Risser to Chief Operating Officer, as of February 22.

Mr. Risser joined MacroGenics in 2009 and has played an instrumental leadership role in sourcing, structuring and negotiating the company's collaboration partnerships and has been responsible for the Company’s alliance and program management and new product planning functions. He was previously promoted to Senior Vice President, Business Development and Portfolio Management and Chief Business Officer in September 2016. Prior to joining MacroGenics, Mr. Risser held the position of Senior Director, Business Development in the pharmaceutical group at Johnson & Johnson, where he worked from 2003 to 2009. Mr. Risser holds a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.

"Eric has been an effective and strategic leader within MacroGenics. The creation of this new position reflects our confidence in his judgment, ability and leadership to more efficiently advance our product candidates and create value for our shareholders," said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MacroGenics. "We have benefited greatly from Eric’s contributions to date and we are delighted to recognize the broader role he will play as MacroGenics continues to expand and execute on our mission to develop breakthrough biologics that represent life-changing medicines for patients."

