Shareholding notification

Barclays Plc has notified Solutions 30 that on 22 February 2022 it crossed, indirectly through its group’s companies, the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights of the company and that it held, at that date, 5,868,804 Solutions 30 shares representing as many voting rights, i.e. 5.48% of the share capital and voting rights.

The notification is available on OAM, the electronic information platform of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange – www.bourse.lu –, on the AMF decisions and financial disclosures database and on the company’s website: www.solutions30.com under the Investor Relations section - Publication – Regulated Information.





About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com

