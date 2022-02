Outbrain to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:



JMP Securities Technology Conference

Monday, March 7, 2022

San Francisco, California

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at JMP Securities.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

