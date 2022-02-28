Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

NANTES – 28 February 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 21 and 25 February 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7121-févr-22FR0013153541 18,454 19.1208XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7121-févr-22FR0013153541 12,735 19.0963CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7121-févr-22FR0013153541 2,422 19.0988AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7121-févr-22FR0013153541 4,973 19.0955TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7122-févr-22FR0013153541 18,456 19.0448XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7122-févr-22FR0013153541 12,456 19.0348CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7122-févr-22FR0013153541 2,348 19.0385AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7122-févr-22FR0013153541 5,457 19.0363TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7123-févr-22FR0013153541 18,929 19.2942XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7123-févr-22FR0013153541 12,049 19.3004CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7123-févr-22FR0013153541 2,357 19.3040AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7123-févr-22FR0013153541 5,928 19.2995TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7124-févr-22FR0013153541 12,100 18.7504XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7124-févr-22FR0013153541 7,704 18.7527CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7125-févr-22FR0013153541 17,752 19.3291XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7125-févr-22FR0013153541 11,744 19.3286CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7125-févr-22FR0013153541 1,943 19.3197AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7125-févr-22FR0013153541 5,353 19.3154TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot

Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58		Pierre Barbe

Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51
cmignot@maisonsdumonde.compbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

 


