Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 28 February 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 21 and 25 February 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.



Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-févr-22 FR0013153541 18,454 19.1208 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-févr-22 FR0013153541 12,735 19.0963 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,422 19.0988 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,973 19.0955 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-févr-22 FR0013153541 18,456 19.0448 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-févr-22 FR0013153541 12,456 19.0348 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,348 19.0385 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-févr-22 FR0013153541 5,457 19.0363 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-févr-22 FR0013153541 18,929 19.2942 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-févr-22 FR0013153541 12,049 19.3004 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,357 19.3040 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-févr-22 FR0013153541 5,928 19.2995 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-févr-22 FR0013153541 12,100 18.7504 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-févr-22 FR0013153541 7,704 18.7527 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-févr-22 FR0013153541 17,752 19.3291 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-févr-22 FR0013153541 11,744 19.3286 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-févr-22 FR0013153541 1,943 19.3197 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-févr-22 FR0013153541 5,353 19.3154 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.



About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot



Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58 Pierre Barbe



Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51 cmignot@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com









