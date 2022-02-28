FT Portfolios Canada Co. Redesignation of Advisor Class Units

First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced redesignation (the “Redesignation”) of all of the issued and outstanding Advisor Class Units of First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged), First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged), First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF and First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF (collectively, the “First Trust ETFs”) into the number of Common Units set out below based on the relative net asset value per unit of the Advisor Class Units and Common Units on February 25, 2022:



First Trust ETF Number of Common Units for every Advisor

Class Unit First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) 0.997963 First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) 0.994433 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) 1.000067 First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) 0.994957 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF 1.012503 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF 0.836328

No fractional Common Units will be issued in connection with the Redesignation. Holders of Advisor Class Units do not need to take any action in order to receive the Common Units to which they are entitled.

