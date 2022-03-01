APPOINTMENT IN MARTELA’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

English Finnish

Kalle Sulkanen is appointed Martela’s Vice President, Operations and member of the Management Team. He will report to Ville Taipale, CEO of Martela. Sulkanen will start in his position in May 1, 2022.

Sulkanen has more than twenty years of experience in supply chain management and leadership positions in international listed companies in several different business areas. He has worked e.g. at Nokia, YIT and Peab.

”Being the forerunner of the best and most flexible user centric working environments, we invest in the continuous improvement of customer experience and development of services, taking into account the requirements of corporate responsibility and sustainability aspects. Operational excellence has a significant role to play in achieving these goals. Kalle's solid expertise in supply chain management and development strengthens in an excellent way Martela's goals to improve operational efficiency as part of Martela's growth strategy,” says Ville Taipale, Martela’s CEO.

