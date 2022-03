1 March 2022: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Reference is made to the stock exchange notices of 7 and 14 February regarding the shares to employees programme. Today Borregaard transferred in total 162,810 shares to the 531 employees who participated in this year’s programme.

After this transfer Borregaard owns 250,365 treasury shares.

