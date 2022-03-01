PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE WESTERN VETERINARY CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets announced today it will be exhibiting at the Western Veterinary Conference to be held March 6th to March 9th, 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.



PetVivo intends to introduce its lead product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles, which performs in the joint as wet, slippery micro-cushions used in the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. WVC is the largest veterinary conference that services the western part of the United States, and normally plays host to more than 15,000+ participants including many of the top industry professionals.

“We are looking forward to participating in the Western Veterinary Conference to help drive forward our innovative veterinary medical device for the treatment of osteoarthritis, Spryng,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “The WVC provides us the opportunity to network with leaders in the industry and develop relationships that will assist us in meeting our commercialization goals.”

Conference Details:

Conference Exhibit Details:

Western Veterinary Conference (WVC)

Booth #: 949

Dates:

Monday, March 7, 2022 9:00am – 5:00pm

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 9:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 9:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV, PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

