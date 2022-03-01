Customers Can Help Food Lion Feeds Provide 1 Million Meals to Families in Need

SALISBURY, N.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During March, Food Lion customers can once again help the omnichannel grocer fight hunger in their community while shopping in-store or online through Food Lion To Go. For every bag of specially marked Food Lion oranges purchased from March 2 – 22, 2022, Food Lion Feeds will help provide five meals* to local Feeding America® member food banks. Additionally, customers can make a cash donation of any amount at the register to support Feeding America and local food banks. In 2021, the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign provided 1 million meals to neighbors in need across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.

The total amount donated to each local food bank will be based on the number of eligible bagged oranges sold in each food bank’s service area, along with customer donations at the register.

“For the fourth year in a row, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with customers to support our neighbors in need through the annual Orange Bag campaign,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Every orange bag purchase helps support local food banks and nourishes customers in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.”

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has provided more than 900 million meals to neighbors in need. The company has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025. Part of this commitment includes hosting retail campaigns, like the Orange Bag, as well as providing meals through the 20-year-old Food Lion Food Rescue program where near-date fresh produce and pantry staples are donated to a network of local feeding agencies.

“Hunger is an issue in every county of our country. Feeding America is thankful to Food Lion and its customers for continuing to support communities facing hunger through the Food Lion Feeds’ Orange Bag initiative,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Feeding America. “Over the years, the campaign has helped to provide millions of meals to families in need in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions.”

For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Orange Bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of 5 meals) from each bag purchased will be donated to Feeding America and member food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals.) from March 2 – 22, 2022. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

