IBN Named Official Media Sponsor of Investor Summit Group’s 2022 Q1 Virtual Summit

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces its continuing collaboration with the Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) as an Official Media Sponsor for its upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit to be held in a virtual format, March 8-9, 2022.



The Investor Summit Group is well-known among leading investors as well as small and micro-cap companies for hosting seamless, virtual events that drive ROI on both sides of the equation. Presenting companies, gathered from a wide variety of sectors, will once again be provided with unique opportunities to meet and interact with qualified investors at ISG’s Q1 Virtual Summit.

Following its previous successful engagements with the Investor Summit Group’s conferences, IBN will once again leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants. IBN’s effective brand awareness strategies enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public through financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, global and audio press releases, social media and more.

This year’s Q1 summit brings together a carefully curated selection of nearly 70 companies, representing some of the most innovative corporate management teams gathered from the healthcare, financial, technology, crypto, energy, industrials, financials, materials and biotech sectors. ISG helps put presenting companies in touch with some of the world’s leading capital allocators in the space. Features of the summits include a live webcast presentation with an archival option to engage a wider audience long-term, live video virtual meetings, and countless options for networking experiences.

“IBN is pleased to continue working together with ISG’s highly creative team and to be heightening the visibility of each participating company of this month’s Q1 Virtual Summit,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Communications Director. “We believe that a robust virtual presence will continue to be key for events going forward and are always happy to offer our digital infrastructure to well-established conferences such as Investor Summit.”

