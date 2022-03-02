Annual General Meeting - Deadline for submitting issues for the agenda

English Danish

Tivoli A/S’ Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday 28 April 2022 at 1:30 pm CET at the Tivoli Concert Hall.



Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be submitted no later than Wednesday 16 March 2021.



Any issues must be submitted in writing to investor@tivoli.dk.





The invitations for the Annual General Meeting will be sent to Tivoli’s shareholders in the beginning of April 2022.



Kind regards

Susanne Mørch Koch

CEO





Contactperson: Head of legal, Caroline Reiler: care@tivoli.dk





Attachment