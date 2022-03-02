GTreasury Partners with Infor, Empowering Customers with Enhanced Treasury Management Functionality

CHICAGO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced its partnership with Infor, a global leader in industry-focused business cloud software solutions. The deal enables GTreasury and Infor customers to benefit from new automation and data integration between GTreasury’s digital treasury platform and Infor’s powerful cloud-based ERP platform. The integrated workflow will help eliminate the challenges of relying on various siloed systems to accomplish business-critical treasury and accounting tasks.



With this partnership, the GTreasury platform will utilize an application programming interface (API) to connect data from Infor’s cloud financials ERP solution, Financials & Supply Management. This data includes bank statements, payments (accounts receivable and accounts payable, along with bank confirmations), Positive Pay automated fraud detection, and general ledger (GL) journal entries that encompass applicable treasury management system sub-ledger entries such as cash, financial instruments, treasury payments and settlements, and hedge accounting.

The integrated data visibility and automated command across applicable balances and transactions gives GTreasury and Infor customers the ability to analyze and act on cash positions quickly and confidently. Customers can also access all of the treasury, finance, accounting, and risk management products available through the GTreasury platform.

“Infor continues to build on its well-earned reputation as a modern cloud ERP platform that enables a global and diverse customer base to leverage modern technologies,” said Terry Beadle, Global Head of Corporate Development at GTreasury. “As corporate treasurers and the office of the CFO accelerate digital transformation initiatives throughout their departments, Infor and GTreasury deliver an especially compelling cloud-based solution built to add new connectivity and capabilities. We are proud to partner with Infor and look forward to more organizations discovering the efficiency and performance gains that GTreasury’s complete digital treasury ecosystem delivers.”

“We believe the automation and synergy this partnership provides will enable customers to significantly streamline their treasury and accounting operations,” said Joe Simpson, Vice President of Product Management at Infor. “Organizations will have data visibility and workflow tools to help make business-critical decisions based on their cash positions. We’re excited to provide the transformative capabilities offered by this synergistic collaboration with GTreasury, a leader in providing modern digital treasury solutions to organizations around the world, and to see how customers utilize the benefits of our powerful technologies in tandem.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury is committed to connecting treasury and digital finance operations by providing a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management system and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. Visit GTreasury.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor’s mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. More than 65,000 organizations in 175+ countries rely on Infor’s 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com .

