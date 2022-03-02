SIOS Will Present at Gestalt IT’s Storage Field Day About Ensuring Disaster Recovery Protection in the Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced it will be presenting at Storage Field Day (SFD) taking place March 9 – 11, 2022, part of the Tech Field Day conference series hosted by Gestalt IT Media LLC. Storage Field Day focuses on enterprise storage and data protection in both physical and virtual worlds. SFD brings together the best independent thought leaders in data storage to discuss pressing issues and technology advancements with key companies in the space.



SIOS Technology VP of Customer Experience, Cassius Rhue will give an introduction to SIOS; Senior Technical Evangelist, Dave Bermingham will provide a technical demonstration of how SIOS’ high availability and disaster recovery solutions work in the cloud; and Harry Aujla, EMEA Technical Pre-Sales Director will discuss a few customer use cases that have ensured cost efficient, reliable, high availability and disaster protection.

Register and watch SIOS’ live presentation on Thursday, March 10th at 11:00 AM EST

https://us.sios.com/sios-storage-field-day-live-stream/

SIOS makes software solutions that provide high availability and disaster protection (HA/DR) for mission-critical applications, databases, and ERPs, such as SQL Server, SAP, and Oracle. SIOS simplifies IT resilience with products that are uniquely designed to provide complete configuration flexibility, reduces IT complexity and enable cost-saving protection.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

