SurgePays, Inc. to Present at Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the on underbanked and underserved announced that it will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, on March 9, 2022.



Brian Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Surgepays, Inc., is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 11:45 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jsg5CVqbQn2ts618kELlLQ

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the on underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

Brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.com

561-489-5315