Tesseract Learning Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Tesseract Learning is living it's mission by delivering unique and innovative learning solutions that help learners at various moments of need. Their solutions aim to create addictive learning experiences and continuous learning journeys that enable effective application on the job, improve performance and productivity, and drive a positive ROI for customers worldwide.

“Tesseract Learning partners with customers to transform their learning journeys by building learning programs that are futureproofed, drive performance and positive business results,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Tesseract Learning and the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and thoroughly evaluated Tesseract Learning's product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Tesseract Learning organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“This recognition strengthens us and helps us further our mission to partner and help organizations across the globe understand their changing training needs and apply the right training strategies to create exceptional learning experiences that increase employee engagement, improve performance and drive ROI,” said Tesseract Learning CEO Suresh Kumar DN.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Tesseract Learning offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Tesseract Learning and its offerings, visit https://www.tesseractlearning.com.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of more than 10,000,000 workers and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

---About Tesseract Learning Pvt Ltd

Tesseract Learning is an award-winning digital learning organization offering a plethora of learning and training solutions to global organizations. We work with global organizations to help them keep up with change, drive innovation, and stay ahead of the competition by applying the right learning strategies to their learning programs, helping them build a workforce of thinkers, communicators, and leaders who are more agile & better equipped with skills to create a significant impact.

Tesseract Learning’s expertise lies in strategizing organization-level training plans for customers and working with them in the delivery of highly impactful training using varied modes such as classroom & virtual training development, training administration, digital learning, creating innovative training documentation, deploy trainers to deliver training, implementation & management of LMS and performance support, including having a train-the-trainer model.

Strategy & Consulting



Strategic Learning Analysis

Managed Learning services

Learning Administration services

Measurement Strategies Content Solutions Custom eLearning

Blended Learning

Microlearning

Video-based Learning

Localization

Content curation Immersive & Experiential Solutions



Gamification

Virtual Reality

Scenario-based Learning

Simulations Technology & Products



KREDO Learning Platform

Off-the-shelf courses

Custom Learning Portals

Tesseract is not just about content, technology, and products, but we are also about services, consulting, and embarking on a journey with you. We are not about the laurels of yesterday, but we are about the discoveries of tomorrow.

Learn more about us at www.tesseractlearning.com.