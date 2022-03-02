Detroit, Michigan, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Group announces its first live auction during this August’s Monterey Car Week alongside the annual Motorworks Revival event at The Monterey Jet Center. The boutique auction w
Broad Arrow Group Announces Inaugural Live Auction Event to Take Place During 2022 Monterey Car Week at The Monterey Jet Center
Broad Arrow Auctions, a Broad Arrow Group company, will hold its inaugural live auction event at The Monterey Jet Center and be featured alongside Hagerty’s Motorworks Revival event ////Addition of key team members also announced, including Senior Car Specialists Ramsey Potts and David Swig as well as Director of Financial Services, Nicholas Barton ////Broad Arrow Auctions joins Collectors Garage and Broad Arrow Capital as recently established businesses under Broad Arrow Group – a company formed in 2021 with a vision to transform the industry and set a new bar for integrity, trust, and innovation
Grosse Pointe, Michigan, UNITED STATES