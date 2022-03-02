Grounded Foods Launches Plant-Based Cheese Products in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its rapid growth and retail expansion, Grounded Foods is launching its groundbreaking plant-based cheese products in Sprouts Farmers Market, landing in hundreds of their stores across the United States.

Founded in late 2019 by Australian duo Veronica Fil and award-winning chef Shaun Quade, the company has rapidly gained the attention of larger grocery retailers due to its unique ingredients and novel fermentation process, which harnesses the functional proteins and fats contained in hemp and enables Grounded Foods to achieve textures that closely replicate that of dairy cheese.

Unlike nut- or coconut oil-based alternatives, Grounded® cheeses are primarily made from hemp seed and imperfect cauliflower and are designed to recreate the sensory experience of eating traditional dairy cheese — appealing to the growing number of flexitarian consumers who want healthier, more sustainable plant-based options without compromising on taste.

"It's the taste for us," said co-founder and CEO Veronica Fil. "That comes first with everything we do. We firmly believe that it's possible to satisfy people's craving for dairy cheese using existing, natural, and underutilized plant resources — stuff that comes from the ground."

Sprouts Farmers Market prides itself on its mission to make natural foods accessible to everyone, while only stocking products that uphold its standard of health, quality, affordability, and short, easy-to-comprehend ingredients.

Many food startups have struggled to secure placement on the retail shelf over the past two years as a result of widespread COVID disruption. Despite these obstacles, Grounded's retail presence continues to grow and is strengthened by a business model based around local manufacturing and domestic supply chain. The company's disproportionate growth also signals an ever-growing demand for plant-based alternatives amongst consumers and grocery chains.

Grounded® currently offers three cheeses: a Hemp Seed Cream Cheese, Hemp Seed GOAT Cheese, and a CHEESE FREE CHEESE squeeze-on sauce, all of which are available on groundedfoods.com and at a number of retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods, Bristol Farms, Gelson's, Harmon's, Festival Foods and Pete's Fresh Market. See here for a full stockist list.

