Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

| Source: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

BRONX, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.90 per basic share and $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $1.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net interest income of $16.8 million for the fourth quarter increased $1.3 million, or 8.7%, from the prior quarter and $5.1 million, or 43.8%, from the same quarter last year.
  • Income before income taxes of $19.2 million for the fourth quarter increased $15.9 million, or 470.4%, from the prior quarter and $17.1 million, or 810.2%, from the same quarter last year. Included in the fourth quarter was a net gain of $15.4 million resulting from the sale of real properties.
  • Average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.51% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 0.58% for the prior quarter and from 0.94% for the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest margin was 4.51% for the fourth quarter, an increase from 4.13% for the prior quarter and from 3.78% for the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest rate spread was 4.32% for the fourth quarter, an increase from 3.92% for the prior quarter and from 3.50% for the same quarter last year.
  • Efficiency ratio was 44.10% for the fourth quarter compared to 78.89% for the prior quarter and 84.71% for the same quarter last year.
  • Non-performing loans of $11.4 million as of December 31, 2021 decreased $240,000 year-over-year and was 0.87% of total gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $146.4 million, or 12.6%, from December 31, 2020.
  • Deposits were $1.20 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $175.1 million, or 17.0%, from December 31, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, President & CEO, stated that “2021 was truly a transformational year, thanks to the efforts of our people and the leadership of our Board of Directors: we raised over $132.0 million in additional capital through our conversion and reorganization; we realized approximately $20.0 million in net gain while freeing up approximately $40.0 million in investable funds through our sale-and-leaseback initiative; we provided $261.6 million in PPP loans to over 5,000 small businesses in our hard-hit communities; and we had record earnings. Now, as we consider additional capital from ECIP funding, we are poised to deliver further and farther on our core mission: using our resources to provide impactful financial services to underserved but deserving communities while building value for our stakeholders.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, noted that “from our humble beginnings in the turbulent South Bronx over 60 years ago, we have survived and flourished. In 2021 we reached critical milestones: our strongest-ever capital position – and getting even stronger; our largest loan portfolio at $1.3 billion; our impeccable asset quality; and, our improved loan origination capabilities. Now, as Ponce Financial Group, we will continue to responsibly deploy our capital.”

Loan Payment Deferrals

As of December 31, 2021, four loans in the amount of $8.0 million remained in forbearance as a result of renewed forbearance. Of the four loans receiving renewed forbearance, one loan in the amount of $6.6 million is related to construction real estate, two loans, totaling $1.0 million are related to one-to-four family residential real estate and one loan in the amount of $391,000 is related to non-residential properties. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance.

Results of Operations Summary

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $15.0 million, compared to $2.1 million of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $1.6 million of net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The $12.9 million increase in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was due substantially to an increase of $15.9 million in non-interest income primarily resulting from an increase of $15.4 million in gains, net of expenses, on sale of real properties. The increase in net income was also attributable to an increase of $1.3 million in net interest income, offset by increases of $2.9 million in provision for income taxes, $1.1 million in non-interest expense and $301,000 in provision for loan losses.

The $13.4 million increase in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was due substantially to an increase of $14.4 million in non-interest income primarily resulting from an increase of $15.4 million in gains, net of expenses, on sale of real properties, offset by a $1.5 million decrease in income on sale of mortgage loans. The increase in net income was also attributable to an increase of $5.1 million in net interest income, offset by increases of $3.8 million in provision for income taxes, $1.9 million in non-interest expense and $467,000 in provision for loan losses.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $25.4 million, compared to $3.9 million of net income for the year ended December 31, 2020. The change from the year ended December 31, 2020 is primarily due to a $21.4 million increase in non-interest income resulting from increases of $16.1 million in gains, net of expenses, on sale of real properties, $2.1 million in loan origination fees and $1.1 million in sale of mortgage loans. The increase in net income was also attributable to a $16.9 million increase in net interest income, offset by increases of $9.6 million in non-interest expense, $6.8 million in provision for income taxes and a $274,000 in provision for loan losses.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $16.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 8.7%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 and an increase of $5.1 million, or 43.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.3 million in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was attributable to an increase of $1.2 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $115,000 in interest expense. The increase of $5.1 million in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was attributable to an increase of $4.3 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $769,000 in interest expense.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $58.8 million, an increase of $16.9 million, or 40.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $13.8 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $3.1 million in interest expense.

Net interest margin was 4.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 38 basis points from 4.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and an increase of 73 basis points from 3.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. 

Net interest rate spread increased by 40 basis points to 4.32% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 3.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and increased by 82 basis points from 3.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 35 basis points to 5.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 4.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 5 basis points to 0.69% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 38 basis points to 5.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 4.63% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and by a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 44 basis points to 0.69% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 1.13% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Non-interest income increased $15.9 million to $19.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and increased $14.4 million from $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Excluding the $15.4 million gain, net of expense, from sale of real properties, non-interest income increased $504,000 to $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 and decreased $1.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The increase of $15.9 million in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was due to increases of $15.4 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021, $261,000 in loan origination fees, $131,000 in brokerage commissions, $119,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans, $12,000 in other non-interest income and $7,000 in late and prepayment charges offset by a decrease of $26,000 in service charges and fees.

The increase of $14.4 million in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $15.4 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021, $255,000 in late and prepayment charges, $230,000 in loan origination fees, $205,000 in service charges and fees, offset by decreases of $1.5 million in income on sale of mortgage, $243,000 in other non-interest income, and $54,000 in brokerage commissions.

Non-interest income increased $21.4 million to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $16.1 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties, $2.1 million in loan origination fees and $1.1 million on sale of mortgage loans. Other increases include $849,000 in late and prepayment charges, $765,000 in service charges and fees, $350,000 in brokerage commissions and $92,000 in other non-interest income. Excluding the $16.1 million increase in gain, net of expense, from the sale of real properties, non-interest income increased $5.3 million to $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 7.6%, to $15.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and increased $1.9 million from $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The increase of $1.1 million in non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was attributable to an increase of $532,000 in compensation and benefits, primarily attributable to $700,000 of ESOP expenses attributable to an additional 48,250 shares to be released as of December 31, 2021, offset by decreases of $102,000 in bonuses and $111,000 in employer’s portion of social security. Other increases in non-interest expense were $353,000 in other operating expenses, $336,000 in direct loan expenses, $158,000 in occupancy and equipment, offset by a decrease of $146,000 in data processing expenses.

The increase of $1.9 million in non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily reflects increases of $433,000 in direct loan expenses, $432,000 in other operating expenses, $321,000 in occupancy and equipment, $193,000 in data processing expenses, $167,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage, $167,000 in professional fees and $113,000 in compensation and benefits. The $113,000 increase in compensation and benefits was primarily attributable to $748,000 of ESOP expenses of which $700,000 was attributable to an additional 48,250 shares to be released as of December 31, 2021, offset by decreases of $463,000 in bonuses and $109,000 in employer’s portion of social security.

Non-interest expense increased $9.6 million, or 20.2%, to $57.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $47.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was attributable to increases of $2.4 million in direct loan expenses, $1.8 million in occupancy and equipment, $1.6 million in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans and $1.2 million in compensation and benefits. Other increases in non-interest expense include $1.2 million in other operating expenses, $878,000 in data processing expenses, $655,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage and $113,000 in regulatory dues, offset by a decrease of $282,000 in marketing and promotional expenses. The $1.2 million increase in compensation and benefits was primarily attributable to $867,000 of ESOP expenses of which $700,000 was attributable to an additional 48,250 shares to be released as of December 31, 2021 and $334,000 in bonuses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $298.3 million, or 22.0%, to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $146.4 million in net loans receivable, including $51.4 million net increase in PPP loans, $95.8 million in available-for-sale securities, $81.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $7.5 million in other assets and $966,000 in accrued interest receivable. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $19.6 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, $12.4 million, net, in premises and equipment, $836,000 in deferred tax assets, $809,000 in held-to-maturity securities, $425,000 in FHLBNY stock, and $249,000 in placement with banks.

Total liabilities increased $268.6 million, or 22.5%, to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $175.1 million in deposits, of which $122.0 million were related to conversion and reorganization, $638,000 in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance and $168,000 in accrued interest payable, offset by decreases of $14.9 million in warehouse lines of credit, $11.0 million in advances from FHLBNY and others, $2.0 in other liabilities and $1.5 million of mortgage loan fundings payable.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $29.7 million, or 18.6%, to $189.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. This increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $25.4 million in net income, $3.1 million in net treasury stock activity, related to PDL Community Bancorp, $1.4 million related to share-based compensation and $1.3 million related to the Company’s ESOP, offset by $1.6 million related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.

Pursuant to the conversion and reorganization, PDL Community Bancorp treasury stock was extinguished on January 27, 2022. The Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has no treasury stock.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ponce Bank’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in PDL Community Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                    
 As of 
 December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks:                   
Cash$98,954  $29,365  $32,541  $13,551  $26,936 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 54,940   33,673   33,551   76,571   45,142 
Total cash and cash equivalents 153,894   63,038   66,092   90,122   72,078 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 113,346   104,358   48,536   30,929   17,498 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 934   1,437   1,720   1,732   1,743 
Placement with banks 2,490   2,490   2,739   2,739   2,739 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 15,836   13,930   15,308   13,725   35,406 
Loans receivable, net 1,305,078   1,302,238   1,343,578   1,230,458   1,158,640 
Accrued interest receivable 12,362   13,360   13,134   12,547   11,396 
Premises and equipment, net 19,617   34,081   34,057   33,625   32,045 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 6,001   6,001   6,156   6,057   6,426 
Deferred tax assets 3,820   4,826   5,493   4,569   4,656 
Other assets 20,132   14,793   10,837   7,204   12,604 
Total assets$1,653,510  $1,560,552  $1,547,650  $1,433,707  $1,355,231 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Liabilities:                   
Deposits$1,204,716  $1,249,261  $1,236,161  $1,138,546  $1,029,579 
Accrued interest payable 228   238   55   66   60 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 7,657   9,118   7,682   9,264   7,019 
Advances from the FHLBNY and others 106,255   106,255   109,255   109,255   117,255 
Warehouse lines of credit 15,090   11,261   13,084   11,664   29,961 
Mortgage loan fundings payable    1,136   743   676   1,483 
Second step liabilities 122,000             
Other liabilities 8,308   9,396   8,780   3,032   10,330 
Total liabilities 1,464,254   1,386,665   1,375,760   1,272,503   1,195,687 
Commitments and contingencies                   
Stockholders' Equity:                   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized              
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized 185   185   185   185   185 
Treasury stock, at cost (13,687)  (15,069)  (15,069)  (19,285)  (18,114)
Additional paid-in-capital 85,601   86,360   85,956   85,470   85,105 
Retained earnings 122,956   107,977   105,925   99,993   97,541 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,456)  (621)  (41)  28   135 
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (4,343)  (4,945)  (5,066)  (5,187)  (5,308)
Total stockholders' equity 189,256   173,887   171,890   161,204   159,544 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,653,510  $1,560,552  $1,547,650  $1,433,707  $1,355,231 


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
Interest and dividend income:                   
Interest on loans receivable$18,013  $16,991  $15,603  $14,925  $14,070 
Interest on deposits due from banks 7   9   2   2   10 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 632   425   239   250   233 
Total interest and dividend income 18,652   17,425   15,844   15,177   14,313 
Interest expense:                   
Interest on certificates of deposit 907   1,010   1,108   1,219   1,422 
Interest on other deposits 309   354   382   382   448 
Interest on borrowings 654   621   622   684   769 
Total interest expense 1,870   1,985   2,112   2,285   2,639 
Net interest income 16,782   15,440   13,732   12,892   11,674 
Provision for loan losses 873   572   586   686   406 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,909   14,868   13,146   12,206   11,268 
Non-interest income:                   
Service charges and fees 468   494   366   329   263 
Brokerage commissions 401   270   430   223   455 
Late and prepayment charges 336   329   298   244   81 
Income on sale of mortgage loans 1,294   1,175   1,288   1,508   2,748 
Loan origination 886   625   971   539   656 
Gain on sale of real property 15,431      4,176   663    
Other 353   341   812   387   596 
Total non-interest income 19,169   3,234   8,341   3,893   4,799 
Non-interest expense:                   
Compensation and benefits 6,959   6,427   4,212   5,664   6,846 
Occupancy and equipment 3,007   2,849   2,838   2,634   2,686 
Data processing expenses 771   917   733   594   578 
Direct loan expenses 1,032   696   1,151   1,009   599 
Insurance and surety bond premiums 149   147   143   146   166 
Office supplies, telephone and postage 552   626   467   409   385 
Professional fees 1,700   1,765   2,902   1,262   1,533 
Marketing and promotional expenses 69   51   48   38    
Directors fees 80   67   69   69   69 
Regulatory dues 69   74   120   60   59 
Other operating expenses 1,466   1,113   958   1,030   1,034 
Total non-interest expense 15,854   14,732   13,641   12,915   13,955 
Income before income taxes 19,224   3,370   7,846   3,184   2,112 
Provision for income taxes 4,245   1,318   1,914   732   484 
Net income$14,979  $2,052  $5,932  $2,452  $1,628 
Earnings per share:                   
Basic$0.90  $0.12  $0.35  $0.15  $0.10 
Diluted$0.89  $0.12  $0.35  $0.15  $0.10 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                   
Basic 16,864,929   16,823,731   16,737,037   16,548,196   16,558,576 
Diluted 16,924,785   16,914,833   16,773,606   16,548,196   16,558,576 


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Years Ended December 31, 
  2021  2020  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:                
Interest on loans receivable $65,532  $52,389  $13,143   25.09%
Interest on deposits due from banks  20   84   (64)  (76.19%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  1,546   866   680   78.52%
Total interest and dividend income  67,098   53,339   13,759   25.80%
Interest expense:                
Interest on certificates of deposit  4,244   6,576   (2,332)  (35.46%)
Interest on other deposits  1,427   2,174   (747)  (34.36%)
Interest on borrowings  2,581   2,619   (38)  (1.45%)
Total interest expense  8,252   11,369   (3,117)  (27.42%)
Net interest income  58,846   41,970   16,876   40.21%
Provision for loan losses  2,717   2,443   274   11.22%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  56,129   39,527   16,602   42.00%
Non-interest income:                
Service charges and fees  1,657   892   765   85.76%
Brokerage commissions  1,324   974   350   35.93%
Late and prepayment charges  1,207   358   849   237.15%
Income on sale of mortgage loans  5,265   4,120   1,145   27.79%
Loan origination  3,021   925   2,096   226.59%
Gain on sale of real property  20,270   4,177   16,093   385.28%
Other  1,893   1,801   92   5.11%
Total non-interest income  34,637   13,247   21,390   161.47%
Non-interest expense:                
Compensation and benefits  23,262   22,053   1,209   5.48%
Occupancy and equipment  11,328   9,564   1,764   18.44%
Data processing expenses  3,015   2,137   878   41.09%
Direct loan expenses  3,888   1,447   2,441   168.69%
Insurance and surety bond premiums  585   553   32   5.79%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  2,054   1,399   655   46.82%
Professional fees  7,629   6,049   1,580   26.12%
Marketing and promotional expenses  206   488   (282)  (57.79%)
Directors fees  285   276   9   3.26%
Regulatory dues  323   210   113   53.81%
Other operating expenses  4,567   3,363   1,204   35.80%
Total non-interest expense  57,142   47,539   9,603   20.20%
Income before income taxes  33,624   5,235   28,389   542.29%
Provision for income taxes  8,209   1,382   6,827   493.99%
Net income $25,415  $3,853  $21,562   559.62%
Earnings per share:                
Basic $1.52  $0.23  N/A  N/A 
Diluted $1.51  $0.23  N/A  N/A 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  16,744,561   16,673,193  N/A  N/A 
Diluted  16,791,443   16,682,584  N/A  N/A 


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

 At or for the Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
Performance Ratios:                   
Return on average assets (1) 3.69%  0.52%  1.59%  0.72%  0.50%
Return on average equity (1) 31.46%  4.59%  13.95%  6.16%  4.03%
Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 4.32%  3.92%  3.60%  3.76%  3.50%
Net interest margin (1) (3) 4.51%  4.13%  3.84%  4.00%  3.78%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.90%  3.72%  3.65%  3.82%  4.29%
Efficiency ratio (4) 44.10%  78.89%  61.80%  76.94%  84.71%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 138.10%  138.89%  140.13%  133.25%  132.04%
Average equity to average assets 11.71%  11.27%  11.37%  11.77%  12.44%
Capital Ratios:                   
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 17.23%  16.15%  16.08%  15.80%  15.95%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 15.98%  14.90%  14.83%  14.54%  14.70%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 15.98%  14.90%  14.83%  14.54%  14.70%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 10.95%  9.98%  10.22%  10.78%  11.19%
Asset Quality Ratios:                   
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.24%  1.21%  1.16%  1.24%  1.27%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 142.90%  157.17%  175.63%  126.07%  127.28%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.18%)  (0.13%)  (0.07%)  (0.02%)  0.03%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.87%  0.77%  0.66%  0.99%  1.00%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.69%  0.65%  0.58%  0.86%  0.86%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.69%  0.65%  0.58%  0.86%  0.86%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.07%  1.05%  1.01%  1.32%  1.35%
Other:                   
Number of offices19  19  19  20  20 
Number of full-time equivalent employees217  230  231  236  227 
                    


(1)Annualized where appropriate.
(2)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

  As of 
  December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021      December 31, 2020     
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                                        
1-4 family residential                                        
Investor Owned $317,304   24.01% $319,346   24.14% $325,409   23.83% $317,895   25.51% $319,596   27.27%
Owner-Occupied  96,947   7.33%  97,493   7.37%  98,839   7.24%  99,985   8.02%  98,795   8.43%
Multifamily residential  348,300   26.34%  317,575   24.01%  318,579   23.33%  315,078   25.28%  307,411   26.23%
Nonresidential properties  239,691   18.13%  211,075   15.96%  211,181   15.46%  215,340   17.28%  218,929   18.68%
Construction and land  134,651   10.19%  133,130   10.07%  125,265   9.17%  119,339   9.57%  105,858   9.03%
Total mortgage loans  1,136,893   86.00%  1,078,619   81.55%  1,079,273   79.02%  1,067,637   85.66%  1,050,589   89.64%
Non-mortgage loans:                                        
Business loans (1)  150,512   11.38%  207,859   15.72%  253,935   18.59%  142,135   11.40%  94,947   8.10%
Consumer loans (2)  34,693   2.62%  36,095   2.73%  32,576   2.39%  36,706   2.94%  26,517   2.26%
Total non-mortgage loans  185,205   14.00%  243,954   18.45%  286,511   20.98%  178,841   14.34%  121,464   10.36%
Total loans, gross  1,322,098   100.00%  1,322,573   100.00%  1,365,784   100.00%  1,246,478   100.00%  1,172,053   100.00%
                                         
Net deferred loan origination costs  (668)      (4,327)      (6,331)      (512)      1,457     
Allowance for losses on loans  (16,352)      (16,008)      (15,875)      (15,508)      (14,870)    
                                         
Loans, net $1,305,078      $1,302,238      $1,343,578      $1,230,458      $1,158,640     


(1)As of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, business loans include $136.8 million, $195.9 million, $241.5 million, $132.5 million, and $85.3 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
(2)As of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, consumer loans include $33.9 million, $35.5 million, $32.0 million, $35.9 million and $25.5 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain Technologies, LLC.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Deposits

  As of 
  December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021      December 31, 2020     
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Demand (1) $274,956   22.83% $297,777   23.85% $320,404   25.91% $242,255   21.28% $189,855   18.44%
Interest-bearing deposits:                                        
NOW/IOLA accounts  35,280   2.93%  28,025   2.24%  28,996   2.35%  32,235   2.83%  39,296   3.82%
Money market accounts  186,893   15.51%  199,758   15.99%  172,925   13.99%  157,271   13.81%  136,258   13.23%
Reciprocal deposits  143,221   11.89%  147,226   11.79%  151,443   12.25%  137,402   12.07%  131,363   12.76%
Savings accounts  134,887   11.20%  142,851   11.43%  130,430   10.55%  130,211   11.44%  125,820   12.22%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts  500,281   41.53%  517,860   41.45%  483,794   39.14%  457,119   40.15%  432,737   42.03%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more  78,454   6.51%  70,996   5.68%  74,941   6.06%  77,418   6.80%  78,435   7.62%
Brokered certificates of deposit (2)  79,320   6.58%  83,505   6.68%  83,506   6.76%  86,004   7.55%  52,678   5.12%
Listing service deposits (2)  66,411   5.51%  66,340   5.31%  66,518   5.38%  61,133   5.37%  39,476   3.83%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K  205,294   17.04%  212,783   17.03%  206,998   16.75%  214,617   18.85%  236,398   22.96%
Total certificates of deposit  429,479   35.64%  433,624   34.70%  431,963   34.95%  439,172   38.57%  406,987   39.53%
Total interest-bearing deposits  929,760   77.17%  951,484   76.15%  915,757   74.09%  896,291   78.72%  839,724   81.56%
Total deposits $1,204,716   100.00% $1,249,261   100.00% $1,236,161   100.00% $1,138,546   100.00% $1,029,579   100.00%


(1)Included in demand deposits are deposits related to net PPP funding.
(2)As of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were $29.0 million, $28.9 million, $28.9 million, $28.8 million and $27.0 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

 As of Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2021  September 31, 2021  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-accrual loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$3,349  $1,669  $1,983  $2,907  $2,808 
Owner occupied 1,284   1,090   1,593   1,585   1,053 
Multifamily residential 1,200   2,577   955   946   946 
Nonresidential properties 2,163   1,388   1,408   3,761   3,776 
Construction and land 917   922          
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans)$8,913  $7,646  $5,939  $9,199  $8,583 
                    
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$234  $238  $242  $246  $249 
Owner occupied 2,196   2,200   2,199   2,195   2,197 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 100   101   659   661   654 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 2,530   2,539   3,100   3,102   3,100 
Total non-accrual loans$11,443  $10,185  $9,039  $12,301  $11,683 
Total non-performing assets$11,443  $10,185  $9,039  $12,301  $11,683 
                    
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$3,089  $3,121  $3,347  $3,362  $3,378 
Owner occupied 2,374   2,396   2,431   2,466   2,505 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 732   738   755   750   754 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans$6,195  $6,255  $6,533  $6,578  $6,637 
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans$17,638  $16,440  $15,572  $18,879  $18,320 
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.87%  0.77%  0.66%  0.99%  1.00%
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.69%  0.65%  0.58%  0.86%  0.86%
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.07%  1.05%  1.01%  1.32%  1.35%


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 
 2021  2020 
 Average          Average        
 Outstanding      Average  Outstanding      Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans (2)$1,320,635  $18,013  5.41%  $1,164,323  $14,070  4.81% 
Securities (3) 113,826   566  1.97%   17,205   154  3.56% 
Other (4) 43,346   73  0.67%   47,541   89  0.74% 
Total interest-earning assets 1,477,807   18,652  5.01%   1,229,069   14,313  4.63% 
Non-interest-earning assets 134,798           63,771        
Total assets$1,612,605          $1,292,840        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
NOW/IOLA$29,771  $16  0.21%  $30,752  $36  0.47% 
Money market 340,334   259  0.30%   247,669   372  0.60% 
Savings 137,383   33  0.10%   123,518   39  0.13% 
Certificates of deposit 433,571   907  0.83%   391,107   1,422  1.45% 
Total deposits 941,059   1,215  0.51%   793,046   1,869  0.94% 
Advance payments by borrowers 10,361   1  0.04%   9,168   1  0.04% 
Borrowings 118,692   654  2.19%   128,617   769  2.38% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,070,112   1,870  0.69%   930,831   2,639  1.13% 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Non-interest-bearing demand 320,074          192,542       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 33,506          8,623       
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 353,580          201,165       
Total liabilities 1,423,692   1,870       1,131,996   2,639    
Total equity 188,913           160,844        
Total liabilities and total equity$1,612,605      0.69%  $1,292,840      1.13% 
Net interest income    $16,782          $11,674    
Net interest rate spread (5)        4.32%          3.50% 
Net interest-earning assets (6)$407,695          $298,238        
Net interest margin (7)        4.51%          3.78% 
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities        138.10%          132.04% 


(1)Annualized where appropriate.
(2)﻿Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)﻿Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Years Ended December 31, 
 2021  2020 
 Average          Average         
 Outstanding      Average  Outstanding      Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                       
Loans (1)$1,312,505  $65,532   4.99% $1,068,785  $52,389   4.90%
Securities (2) 62,908   1,267   2.01%  16,473   515   3.13%
Other (3) 51,156   299   0.58%  53,683   435   0.81%
Total interest-earning assets 1,426,569   67,098   4.70%  1,138,941   53,339   4.68%
Non-interest-earning assets 89,152           56,415         
Total assets$1,515,721          $1,195,356         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                       
NOW/IOLA$30,851  $109   0.35% $29,792  $153   0.51%
Money market 310,611   1,168   0.38%  207,454   1,869   0.90%
Savings 133,244   146   0.11%  118,956   148   0.12%
Certificates of deposit 430,164   4,244   0.99%  379,276   6,576   1.73%
Total deposits 904,870   5,667   0.63%  735,478   8,746   1.19%
Advance payments by borrowers 10,106   4   0.04%  8,463   4   0.05%
Borrowings 121,319   2,581   2.13%  121,193   2,619   2.16%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,036,295   8,252   0.80%  865,134   11,369   1.31%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                       
Non-interest-bearing demand 287,008          164,555        
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 17,763          6,603        
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 304,771          171,158        
Total liabilities 1,341,066   8,252       1,036,292   11,369     
Total equity 174,655           159,064         
Total liabilities and total equity$1,515,721       0.80% $1,195,356       1.31%
Net interest income    $58,846          $41,970     
Net interest rate spread (4)         3.90%          3.37%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$390,274          $273,807         
Net interest margin (6)         4.13%          3.69%
Average interest-earning assets to                       
interest-bearing liabilities         137.66%          131.65%


(1)Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(2)Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(3)Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(4)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Other Data

 As of 
               
 December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
Other Data                   
Common shares issued 18,463,028   18,463,028   18,463,028   18,463,028   18,463,028 
Less treasury shares 1,037,041   1,132,086   1,135,086   1,444,776   1,337,059 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 17,425,987   17,330,942   17,327,942   17,018,252   17,125,969 
                    
Book value per share$10.86  $10.03  $9.92  $9.47  $9.32 
Tangible book value per share$10.86  $10.03  $9.92  $9.47  $9.32 

Contact:
Frank Perez
frank.perez@poncebank.net 
718-931-9000