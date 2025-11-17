Ponce Bank Awarded $50,000 Through FHLBNY Small Business Recovery Grant Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Bank announced today that it has been awarded $50,000 through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) Small Business Recovery Grant (SBRG) Program. The grant funds have been distributed to 12 small businesses and nonprofits across the communities Ponce Bank serves, providing critical support to local entrepreneurs and helping sustain operations amid ongoing economic challenges.

The FHLBNY Small Business Recovery Grant Program provides member financial institutions with funds to assist small businesses and nonprofits within the FHLBNY district, which includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through this initiative, Ponce Bank continues its longstanding commitment to economic inclusion and community development.

“Small businesses are the foundation of our local economy,” said Barbara Arroyo, Senior Vice President, Director of SBA Lending at Ponce Bank. “Through the support of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, we’re able to provide meaningful financial relief to help these businesses recover, grow, and continue serving their neighborhoods.”

Since its founding, Ponce Bank has focused on providing access to fair and responsible banking services for underserved communities. The grant funds were used to help businesses manage expenses such as payroll, equipment, and working capital.

Award Recipients

The following small businesses and nonprofits received funding through the FHLBNY Small Business Recovery Grant Program, nominated by Ponce Bank:

RID Trucking LLC

JC Trucking LLC

Diaz Security Services LLC

JAS Grocery

735 Supermarket Corp.

Atlantic Bagels Foods, LLC

The Great Reset Restaurant Corp

Manitos Media Group

UA3 Inc.

Churches United For Fair Housing, Inc.

New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce

Las Panteras Negras

These organizations exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and community focus that drive local economic growth and opportunity across New York’s diverse neighborhoods.

For more information about Ponce Bank and its community programs, please visit www.poncebank.com

About Ponce Bank

Ponce Bank N.A. was founded in the Bronx in 1960 by Puerto Ricans who chose to invest in their community at a time when most financial institutions were leaving. Today, the Bank operates 13 branches across the New York Metro area, with $3.2 billion in assets and over $500 million in capital. Headquartered in the Bronx, Ponce Bank N.A. is one of the nation’s largest Latino-led Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The Bank directs nearly 75% of its loans to low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and has been ranked #1 among the 20 largest CDFI banks with a Housing Focus in Assets, Deposits, and Lending. Its parent company, Ponce Financial Group, trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PDLB.

Media Contact

Jane Trachet

+1 (718) 734-7730

jane.trachet@poncebank.net