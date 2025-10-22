Ponce Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of New Inwood Branch, Expanding Access to Purpose-Driven Banking

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 6, 2025, Ponce Bank, N.A., celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch in the Inwood neighborhood of Upper Manhattan with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking an important milestone in the community bank’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, dignified, and mission-driven banking services across New York City.

The event brought together community leaders, local business owners, and elected officials, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Robert Jackson, Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos, representatives from Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa’s office, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, along with members of Community Board 12.

“Ponce Bank’s presence in Inwood represents more than a new location,” said Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO of Ponce Bank. “It’s a promise to serve this vibrant neighborhood with dignity and care — to help families and small businesses build prosperity today and create legacy for generations to come.”

“Our commitment to Inwood is rooted in listening,” said Madeline Marquez, Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer. “We heard from families, entrepreneurs, and community organizations that access to banking services is critical here — and we responded. This branch is for them.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Robert Jackson highlighted the importance of equitable access to financial opportunity:



“Small business owners deserve access to the same doors of opportunity as anyone else. And today, right here in Inwood, that legacy continues,” Senator Jackson said. “This branch is more than a building — it’s a promise made concrete. A promise that this bank will stand with the street vendors, the families saving for their child’s education, and the entrepreneurs building their dreams. Economic justice begins where people live and work. That’s what Ponce Bank represents — a financial institution rooted in equity, where profit meets purpose.”

Ponce Bank also extended special thanks to the Community Affairs Officers from the 34th Precinct, Community Board 12, and the many organizations that have supported the bank’s mission, including the National Supermarket Association, NYC Department of Aging, Dominican American Chamber of Commerce, NY Women Chamber of Commerce, Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, United Bodega Association, NYS Latino Restaurant Association, Black Latinx Asian Charter Collaborative (BLACC), PennPac, Non-Profit Finance Fund, NY Presbyterian Hospital, CUNY, and the Small Business Administration.

The Inwood branch — located at 3876 9th Avenue, just across the bridge from the Bronx — is Ponce Bank’s newest addition to its growing network of community branches across New York and New Jersey.

About Ponce Bank

Ponce Bank was founded in the Bronx in 1960 by Puerto Ricans who chose to invest in their community at a time when most financial institutions were leaving. Today, the Bank operates 13 branches across the New York Metro area, with $3.2 billion in assets and over $500 million in capital. Headquartered in the Bronx, Ponce Bank is one of the nation’s largest Latino-led Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The Bank directs nearly 75% of its loans to low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and has been ranked #1 among the 20 largest CDFI banks with a Housing Focus in Assets, Deposits, and Lending. Its parent company, Ponce Financial Group, trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PDLB.

Contact:

Jane Trachet

+1 (718) 734-7730

jane.trachet@poncebank.net