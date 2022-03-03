Eolus places order for 16 wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa

English Swedish

Hässleholm, Sweden, March 3rd, 2022

Eolus have signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa regarding delivery of 16 wind turbines for the projects Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs in Sweden.

The wind turbines of the model Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 will be located in Skallberget/Utterberget in Avesta municipalty (12 turbines, approximately 74 MW) and Tjärnäs in Hedemora municipality (4 turbines, approximately 25 MW). Both projects are located in SE3. Commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Under the agreement with Siemens Gamesa the signed turbine supply agreements for projects Boarp and Dållebo communicated in a press release on September 30th, 2020, have been terminated and transferred to the current agreement. The existing turbine supply agreement for project Rosenskog, communicated in the same press release will remain in force and completion of the project is expected during the autumn of 2023.

The sales process for all projects are ongoing.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 320 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.



Eolus Vind AB has 34 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



Attachment