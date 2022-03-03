Statkraft expands Nordic Origination activities with office in Finland

English Norwegian Finnish

(Oslo/Espoo, March 3, 2022) Today, Statkraft opens its office in Espoo, Finland. The office will focus on origination activities, providing upstream and downstream power purchase agreements (PPAs) towards industrial companies and wind power developers, investors, and operators.



The new office makes Finland the 19th country with Statkraft presence on the ground.



“Statkraft has been active in the Finnish market for many years from our offices in Norway. Now we are reinforcing our presence with an office in Espoo”, says Einar Hoffart, Vice President Nordic Origination in Statkraft.



Last year, Statkraft closed upstream PPAs with Neste, Kemira and Keva as well as a downstream PPA with Aquila Capital. The new Espoo office will be headed by Fredrik Åkerlund who has worked within the Nordic energy market for the past 15 years – amongst others for Kinect Energy Group and Empower IM Oy.



“It is time for our Finnish customers to have a locally available partner. As a PPA provider and trader, Statkraft finds energy solutions for power generators and industrial companies. Our position enables us to offer competitive and innovative services related to power sales and procurement to all participants in the market”, says Fredrik Åkerlund.



Åkerlund will soon be joined by new hires in the Espoo office.





About Statkraft



Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,800 employees in 19 countries.



For further information, please contact:



Fredrik Åkerlund, Senior Originator & Office Manager Finland

Phone: +358 40 8282154

Email: fredrik.akerlund@statkraft.com

Lars Magnus Günther, press spokesperson, Statkraft AS

Phone: +47 91241636

Email: lars.gunther@statkraft.com



Office address:



Statkraft Energi AS

Puolikkotie 8

5th floor

02230 Espoo

Finland

Website: https://www.statkraft.com/fi













