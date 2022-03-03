Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development selects eGain for knowledge-powered digital citizen engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI Knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that the Wisconsin Department of Workplace Development (DWD) has selected eGain to modernize citizen service.



The Wisconsin DWD is responsible for providing services to Wisconsin workers, employers, and jobseekers to meet the state’s workforce needs. With over 1,500 employees and a yearly budget of over $700 million dollars, Wisconsin DWD helps place thousands of people in jobs every year.

To address their need for enhanced citizen engagement over digital channels, the Department selected eGain for its deep functionality and quick time to value. To start with, the organization will serve citizens with eGain’s chat messaging and co-browse technology.

eGain delivers easy customer experiences with rich, out-of-the-box capabilities powered by AI Knowledge and connected analytics. eGain’s composable architecture enables organizations to easily plug in their own bots and channels, empowering associates with a modern advisor desktop.

“Digital citizen engagement is a win-win for government agencies and their constituents,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are pleased to serve Wisconsin DWD with our award-winning platform.”

