New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, "Rapid-acting Treatments for Pediatric Depression and Suicidality: Where are We Now?" on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Jennifer Dwyer, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Co-Director, and Co-Founder of the Pediatric Depression Clinic at the Yale School of Medicine and recipient of a 2020 BBRF Young Investigator Grant. Register at BBRFoundation.org

The field of rapid-acting treatments for depression and suicidality has grown considerably for adult treatment-resistant depression over the past 20 years. Despite increasing rates of pediatric depression and anxiety, and rising youth suicide rates, the evidence base for rapid-acting treatments for children and adolescents is only starting to form. In this webinar Dr. Dwyer will discuss the current data available for rapid-acting treatments in pediatric patients. She will identify the key questions that require more research and highlight ways that her team is working to address these knowledge gaps. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

