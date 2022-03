FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

CHANGE TO DIRECTOR INFORMATION

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Foresight VCT plc announces the appointment of Patricia Dimond as an independent non-executive director of the Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc with effect from 3 March 2022.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181