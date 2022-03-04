FirstFarms A/S meets the top of expectations for 2021

English Danish





FirstFarms A/S achieves an improved and historic result for 2021 due to good market conditions for crops and high efficiency in all branches of operation. EBITDA constitutes 114 mDKK and EBIT 70 mDKK compared to announced expectations of an EBITDA of 100-120 mDKK and an EBIT of 50-70 mDKK, as stated in company announcement no. 23/2021.



CEO Anders H. Nørgaard says:

”We have been able to utilise the record high prices of crops in 2021 to optimise the earnings of this branch of operation. We have succeeded in increasing the efficiency in all parts of the business, while at the same time keeping our costs under control.”

FirstFarms’ 2021 result will be the company’s best so far. The accounts for 2021 will be announced on 23 March 2022 and presented by Anders H. Nørgaard and Michael Hyldgaard at an online event through HC Andersen Capital on 25 March 2022.

Registration can be done through www.firstfarms.dk

The situation in Ukraine:

FirstFarms’ productions in Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Romania are not affected by the situation in Ukraine. We are of course following the development closely.

