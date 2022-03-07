COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 8/2022 – 7 MARCH 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|-
|-
|2 March 2022
|10,000
|631.24
|6,312,376.00
|3 March 2022
|10,000
|610.87
|6,108,692.00
|4 March 2022
|10,000
|592.73
|5,927,268.00
|Accumulated under the program
|30,000
|611.61
|18,348,336.00
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 910,874 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
