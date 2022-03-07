Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 8/2022 – 7 MARCH 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement0--
2 March 202210,000631.246,312,376.00
3 March 202210,000610.876,108,692.00
4 March 202210,000592.735,927,268.00
Accumulated under the program30,000611.6118,348,336.00

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 910,874 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
