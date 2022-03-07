Fobi Announces Roundtable Webinar with Procter & Gamble, Target and The Coupon Bureau

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce a roundtable webinar where coupon industry leaders will share their perspectives on how the new 8112 Universal Coupons impact Brands and Retailers.



Panelists:

Michael Loyson, Senior Brand Director Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Mary Oster, Retailer Co-chair of the Joint Industry Council

Brandi Johnson, CEO of The Coupon Bureau (TCB)

Eddy Watson, President of Qples by Fobi

The Webinar will be held at 10am PST, 1PM EST on Thursday, March 17th. Registration for the Webinar is here.

Topics for the Roundtable will include:

- Who is involved in this new coupon standard initiative?

- What are the top benefits for retailers?

- What are the top benefits for brands?

- What can brands and stakeholders do to help facilitate retailer adoption?

- What new capabilities can Universal Coupons bring to brand executions?

The Coupon Bureau CEO Brandi Johnson stated, “The new 8112 Universal Standard Coupons deliver a far superior customer experience by enabling coupon redemption through mobile phones and they also significantly reduce the impact of coupon fraud for Brands and Retailers. Hearing about this directly from 2 of the key people in the industry who are making it happen right now will be invaluable for anyone involved with coupons and retail promotions.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, “We are honoured to be joined by both industry leading retailers and brands to discuss the shift and benefits of digital transformation with the new 8112 universal coupon standard. We are well positioned with Qples to act as the gateway for retailers and brands as they transition from current industry practices and move towards the next evolution for digital and verified standard of 8112.”

This press release is available on the Fobi Website

About The Coupon Bureau

The Coupon Bureau is an open-market platform connecting all stakeholders to the new Universal Positive Offer File. We help support smarter promotions and enable the ongoing growth of the industry. This allows all current stakeholders to maintain their current business functions and expand those by utilizing The Coupon Bureau connectivity. For more information, visit http://www.thecouponbureau.org/

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

