New Pro Designs Added to Wetwall™ Water-Proof Wall Panel System

TEMPLE, Texas, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetwall, a Wilsonart Company, is helping homeowners reimagine their bathrooms with the introduction of two new Wetwall™ Water-Proof Wall Panel System Pro Designs – Larisis Marble (W7054) and Augusta Calacatta (W7055). These modern yet warm designs are the latest additions to the nature-inspired collection that offers homeowners and designers an easy and affordable way to create a spa-like oasis at home.



“Inspired by the beauty of the world around us, the entire Wetwall collection is designed to bring a sense of luxury and tranquility into the home at an attainable price,” said Kimberly Watson, global vice president of materials replacement at Wilsonart. “These new designs were carefully crafted to coordinate with today’s popular bath finishes and materials while boasting sophisticated looks ideal for creating a luxurious bathroom retreat.”

Larisis Marble features cool-tinged greys and wispy streaks throughout an ultra-modern marble pattern to intricately add a graceful, tiled look, without the upkeep, for a clean and casual space. Augusta Calacatta delivers a glamorous look boasting bold, large-scale grey veining with warm shadows that offset a milky white background. The two new offerings expand and complement the full selection of Wetwall Pro Designs, which includes a range of calming neutrals, elegant stone patterns, subtle woodgrains and more:

Arezzo (W7041): Brown and warm taupe with hints of azure create larger movement in this marble-like design reminiscent of a hot stone spa, a perfect way to add intensity and luxury to bright bathrooms.





Aria White (W7001): This creamy classic color carves rooms into masterpieces. Brightening any surroundings, its sophistication backdrops your design like a clean canvas to support an artistic creation for your interior.





Calacatta Statuario (W7036): Modern and elegant all at once, this large-scale marble with bold grey veining adds wow to white.





Cosenza (W7028): Earthy grey and almond accents with this Brazilian granite design gives its textured look a timeless feel.





Legacy Ash (W7042): Influenced by lofty forest timber, the subtle planking of this taupe woodgrain brings organic beauty to clean, modern designs.





Staccato (W7004): Mild lines converge to underscore this pearl and light oyster shell color – cultivating a room's atmosphere by drawing focus to any showpiece.





Tahiti Sands (W7027): This ivory limestone look blends warm and cool tones with a honed-looking finish to form the ideal neutral – perfect for accentuating a splash of color.





: This ivory limestone look blends warm and cool tones with a honed-looking finish to form the ideal neutral – perfect for accentuating a splash of color. Torrone Marble (W7008): This Italian white marble design is a classic complement to more modern fixtures. Its small grey vein structure adds understated depth to a space.



Ideal for shower walls, bath surrounds, accent walls and cladding, Wetwall eliminates the need for disruptive demolitions, giving installers and DIYers an easy solution to transform new or existing bathrooms. With its simple tongue-and-groove installation system, Wetwall panels can be installed in as little as two and a half hours and doesn’t require any special tooling. The system is also grout-free, making it simple to maintain and clean.

Created with a patented, water-proof core and antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of stain- and odor-causing mold and mildew, Wetwall panels are engineered to withstand everyday use with little maintenance required. The system additionally features AEON™ Enhanced Scratch & Scruff-Resistant Performance Technology, giving it superior durability and ease. Manufactured in Temple, Texas, Wetwall is GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality.

Wetwall is made for residential and commercial settings and is available nationally online. For more information and where to buy, visit wetwall.com.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces Company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

