Vislink Announces Launch of AeroLink, World’s First COFDM/5G/Mesh Aerial Downlink Solution, at HAI HELI-EXPO 2022

Delivers Unparalleled Real-time Connectivity Between All Airborne and Ground Assets

Mt. Olive, NJ, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today the release of the AeroLink Transceiver, an entirely new product addition to its next-generation Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS). Vislink is displaying AeroLink for the first time to members of the public safety and broadcast/ENG sectors at HAI HELI-EXPO 2022 in Dallas, TX, March 7-10th. Vislink team members will be onsite at the event in booth #10160. AeroLink is available now for pre-ordering directly from Vislink and through its integration partners.

“We are excited to announce the debut of AeroLink,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “We designed it from the ground up to deliver the immediate, clear and reliable video communications that are essential requirements of public safety organizations, military & government agencies and news & sports broadcasters. AeroLink is truly a first-of-its-kind solution to provide outstanding video quality, secure, full-duplex, real-time connectivity, extensive operating ranges, and flexible support for COFDM, MESH and bonded cellular/5G networks.”

He continued, “The combination of secure COFDM with public 5G or FirstNet connectivity enables the greatest agility for all first responders, newsgathering organizations and defense and first responder agencies. We are confident that it will set the standard in air-to-ground communications in demanding operating environments.”

AeroLink is an aircraft-based unit that features an agile IP-based, fully bi-directional workflow and tight integration with other elements of the Vislink AVDS, including the Quantum Receiver. It is a lightweight, full-featured 4K or 2 x 1080p 60 HEVC digital dual encoding video downlink solution built to address the demanding requirements of airborne operations. The gains from the HEVC technology enable superior quality video with reduced bandwidth for seamless, extended geographical coverage. Vislink’s Dual Encode HEVC system allows the transmission of multiple video services over the same signal. It provides bi-directional data transmission and includes an optional MANET (MESH) component as a node in an ad-hoc system. Notably, it incorporates a 5G transceiver that may be used as part of the 5G public infrastructure to ensure low-latency, broadcast-quality transmissions. AeroLink also includes key security features such as advanced AES encryption and FIPS 140-2 and complies with all aircraft regulations.

For more information on Vislink AVDS, please follow this link.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

