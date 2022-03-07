GL Announces Centralized Network Surveillance System for IP, Wireless and TDM Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their network monitoring and surveillance system (NetSurveyorWeb™) for IP, Wireless and TDM Networks.



Centralized Network Surveillance System

“GL’s Network Surveillance System can record and playback phone calls and filter on calls of interest. The surveillance system can store, retrieve, query, report, and display Call Detail Records (CDRs) by non-intrusively connecting to TDM, Analog, Optical, or IP networks. Currently supported protocols include 5G, 4G (LTE, IMS, Diameter), 3G UMTS (IuCS, IuPS), 2G (GSM, TRAU, MAP, CAMEL), VoIP (SIP, ED-137, SIGTRAN, H.323, MEGACO, MGCP), TDM (SS7, ISDN, CAS, GSM, TRAU) and Analog systems.”

“This surveillance system requires protocol analysis probes deployed at various physical locations. These probes capture, decode, and group the traffic into calls and forwards the CDRs, signaling frame details, and other statistics to the centralized database server. These probes can capture data at high speed, store locally, and include protocol analysis software for easy analysis in the field as well,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “the central system comprises of a database engine, web server, and NetSurveyorWeb™, a web-based application, to facilitate data storage and retrieval through web browser clients. For customers with low storage requirements, GL offers NetSurveyorWeb™ Lite, which can be deployed on the same system as the network monitoring probes and offers historical data retention up to 9 GB.”

Key Features

Supports various decode standards such as ANSI, ITU, ETSI, 3GPP, for all the supported protocols

Create user-defined Quick View groups to focus on traffic of interest

Whitelist certain calls based on phone numbers and other parameters

Categorize the calls based on voice quality parameters and different call failure scenarios

Ability to play both sides of the call independently

Download the selected Call Trace either in HDL (GL’s proprietary format) or Wireshark ® format

Works with Delay Measurement tools to analyze captured voice traffic and provide precise one-way delay metrics

Call Detail Records



Display real-time signaling, traffic and Quality of Service performance metrics Export call graphs and decodes in PDF or HTML file formats with an option to send emails with the exported file format



Search and filter on calls of interest



Drill-down to calls of interest with customized filter and/or search options Apply single or complex filters for data analysis

Key Performance Indicators



Packet loss, Gap, Jitter, Delay, RTP Performance Statistics, R-factor and MOS Scores, and Unparalleled Voice Band Statistics Signaling messages and Traffic Types; Successful and Unsuccessful failure causes Voiceband measurement tests – C-Notched Noise Test, Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Level, Voice Quality Test (VQT POLQA) and Three Tone Slope (Gain Slope)



Graphs and Reports Generation



Export both graphical and tabular reports as PDF or HTML file formats with an option to send emails with the exported file format Customized graphs for various metrics such as Call Completion Ratio, Answer Call Ratio, Answer-Seizure Ratio (ASR), and Call Duration





About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

