Big Screen Entertainment in Production on Children’s TV Show for Streaming Channel

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) today announces STORYTIME as the first series in a string of original content coming to its streaming platform.



It will be the flagship show of a new children’s section on Big Stream Entertainment, which is available as a Roku channel, Google Play, OTT, soon to expand to Apple iOS, Xbox Live and Amazon FireTV.

Casting is underway on the series, due to start shooting next month, which sees child actors reading extracts from well-known children’s books.

Among the stories to be featured will be The Velveteen Rabbit, an enduring novel which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Other classics set for the STORYTIME treatment include Peter Pan and Oliver Twist in addition original short stories written by the performers themselves also to be featured.

The show has been designed to encourage in a young audience interest in reading – and writing too.

It is the brainchild of Kimberley Kates, the Chief Executive of Big Screen who has spearheaded the public company’s recent move into streaming, ramping up IP development and expanded content creation.

She said: “As a company of storytellers, we are so proud to be launching this new batch of programming with such a special storytelling show for kids. It’s going to be wonderful to introduce a new generation to perfect books like The Velveteen Rabbit, a story which has touched so many hearts, including my own.”

Other new programming for Big Stream, both in the children’s section and elsewhere on the platform, is to be announced shortly.

“Big Screen is able to move quickly and creatively into production on new content as we’ve had the same expert in-house team for over ten years. Now we have our own streaming channel in addition to standard distribution platforms,” stated Sandro Monetti, President of Development and Acquisitions.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Beverly Hills-based Big Screen Entertainment Group is a long-established production and distribution company that continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in the current fast-changing media landscape.

