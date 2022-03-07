PLBY Group to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company”), a leading pleasure and lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that the Company will participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022.



Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Roth Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst George Kelly at 4:00 p.m. PT. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your ROTH sales representative.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the PLBY Group Investor Relations site https://www.plbygroup.com/investors under “Events & Presentations.” A replay will be archived online for one year.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”) is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives. Our flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Our mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contacts:

Investors

investors@plbygroup.com

Media

press@plbygroup.com