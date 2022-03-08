Brandon Hall Group Studying How to Reimagine Talent Management for Hybrid Work

Boca Raton, FL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study of how people, processes, and technology can be leveraged to reimagine talent management to build a future-ready workforce.

“The world of talent management is rapidly changing, and organizations must take steps to keep up with the changes,” said Brandon Hall Group Senior VP and Principal HCM Analyst Claude Werder. “From strategy to execution, talent management must balance employees’ new needs and aspirations with the evolving requirements of the business.”

Brandon Hall Group’s new research initiative, Reimagining Talent Management for the Future of Work, seeks to understand the extent to which employers are refreshing or disrupting current approaches to talent management to be better positioned for future success as the dynamics of work continue to swiftly evolve.

“We want to understand whether employers are changing talent management from process-centric to people-centric and if organizations are beginning to think in terms of developing capabilities versus preparing talent for specific roles,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “In addition, we want to know how talent reviews are changing and if organizations are incentivizing leaders to be more accountable for developing talent.”

Brandon Hall Group’s Reimagining Talent Management for the Future of Work study will also ask responding organizations to identify their current approach to talent management and the changes they will make to adapt to changing business dynamics and talent needs.

“The pandemic and subsequent new work environment require talent management to change so they can engage and retain top talent more effectively,” Werder said.

The data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations develop their employees and prepare for future success.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/WTSGRT6. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch and receive immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Strategy Brief, How to Design (or Redesign) Your Talent Management Strategy.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

