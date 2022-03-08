Vimeo Named to Fast Company’s 2022 List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. This is the fifth time Vimeo has been named to Fast Company’s list, having previously been recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2020.



This year’s list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. Vimeo was ranked No. 3 in the World's Most Innovative Joint Ventures category for its strategic partnership with Asana , a leading work management platform for teams.

Together, the two companies are bringing the power of asynchronous video communication to global teams. Vimeo Record, Vimeo’s video messaging tool, allows users to instantly record their webcam, screen, or both to share video messages and exchange comments and feedback directly in Asana— delivering all the benefits of face-to-face communication without the tax of more meetings. Vimeo powers more than 1 million video messages every quarter, and the partnership with Asana— which launched in 2021— has enabled the creation and sharing of tens of thousands of video messages across the collaboration platform.

“Video powers a better way to work. It gives distributed teams a smarter, faster way to express ideas, share information, and collaborate,” said Richard Bloom, SVP Business Development, Vimeo. “Our feature with Asana is an excellent example of how Vimeo is partnering with other leading platforms to bring video to the day-to-day operations of every workforce, and we’re thrilled that our partnership is recognized as one of 2022’s most exciting innovations.”

”It’s an honor to see our partnership with Vimeo recognized by Fast Company,” said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. “As knowledge workers remain distributed across teams and time zones, they're fighting a never-ending battle for their time and attention. According to our upcoming Anatomy of Work Index, more than 40% are spending more time on synchronous calls each week than a year ago. By connecting Vimeo’s video messaging technology to our Work Graph data model, we are undercutting the need for more synchronized meetings and converting communication into action — no matter where or how teams are working.”

ABOUT VIMEO

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .