Leading Asphalt and Aggregates Industry Event is the Next Venue of Command Alkon’s Latest Developments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is delighted to exhibit at the World of Asphalt Show and Conference and co-located AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo in Nashville, TN, March 29-31 at Booth 2010. The show features the best education, and latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the asphalt and paving industries.



“We are very excited to highlight our products in the Nashville this year at the World of Asphalt/AGG1 Show and Conference after a three-year absence,” said Kerry Dougan, Aggregates Market Manager at Command Alkon. “It’s always a pleasure to feature our latest innovations, advise on best practices, and offer demonstrations so that attendees can understand the efficiencies that can be regained in their own aggregate and asphalt operations.”

Command Alkon is proud to feature these products at the show:

Libra – Asphalt plant automation that delivers seamless production, loadout, and ticketing

Apex – Scale ticketing and automation for the Aggregates and Asphalt industry

Ruckit – Cloud-based transportation performance solution

TrackIt – Fleet telematics and workforce management

CONNEX – Collaboration platform for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers



Expo hours include:

Tuesday - Wednesday: 9 am - 5 pm

Thursday: 9 am - 1 pm

Scheduled demonstrations on the following topics will be offered:

Tuesday | March 29th

10:00a - 10:20a: Automating & Synchronizing Your Operations, Projects & Supply Chain for the Future

11:00a - 11:20a: Take Charge of Your Trucking Performance

12:00p - 12:20p: Supercharge Your Asphalt Production, Loadout & Ticketing

1:00p - 1:20p: Improve Site Safety and Performance with Automated Scale Ticketing Operations

4:00p - 4:20p: Cloud-Based Dispatch with CONNEX



Wednesday | March 30th

10:00a - 10:20a: Make eTicketing Your Reality

11:00a - 11:20a: Supercharge Your Asphalt Production, Loadout & Ticketing

12:00p - 12:20p: Improve Site Safety & Performance with Automated Scale Ticketing Operations

1:00p - 1:20p: Cloud-Based Dispatch with CONNEX

2:00p - 2:20p: Take Charge of Your Trucking Performance



Thursday | March 31st

10:00a - 10:20a: Make eTicketing Your Reality

11:00a - 11:20a: Take Charge of Your Trucking Performance

Schedule your demonstration today time here and secure your seat. Space is limited.

To learn more about 2022 World of Asphalt/AGG1, visit the website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

