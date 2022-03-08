To Mark Women’s Day, Meridianbet Donates to Maternity Hospitals Worldwide

LONDON and NICOSIA, Cyprus and DODOMA CITY, Tanzania, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Meridianbet dedicated its traditional 8 March campaign in support of expectant mothers and medical staff as its employees are donating maternity hospitals throughout the world.



This is also a follow-up of Meridian’s series of donations and humanitarian actions to contribute to even better working conditions for medical staff in light of pandemics. It has also become a part of corporate policy to raise awareness on the issue of gender equality.

Women account for 65% of Meridianbet top management

More than 65% of Meridianbet top management are ladies, proportionally represented in all business segments - HR, marketing, retail network, and software development, thus showing no gender equality is possible without the economic empowerment of women.

This year’s UN Women's Day slogan is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future Tomorrow". These standards are also the foundations of Meridian's corporate policy where March 8 is each day.

Two million dollars in health-related donations alone

Meanwhile, this company’s contribution to strengthening national health systems has been substantial so far. Over 2 million euros to Covid-related projects and charities were donated, having reached more than 350 hospitals and medical centers of Europe, LATAM, and Africa.

