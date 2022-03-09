Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“We delivered strong performance in 2021, with outstanding execution from our teams around the world,” said David DeStefano, Vertex Chief Executive Officer. “Our revenues continue to accelerate, and the investments we’re making to drive our growth strategy are gaining momentum, resulting in continued market leadership.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $111.7 million, up 12.2% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $93.3 million, up 11.1% year-over-year.
  • Cloud revenues of $34.7 million, up 38.9% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $370.2 million, up 17.0% year-over-year and compared to 15.1% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Average Annual Revenue per customer (“AARPC”) was $86,700 at December 31, 2021, compared to $78,700 at December 31, 2020 and $82,900 at September 30, 2021.
  • Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) rate was 108% in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase from 106% in both the December 31, 2020 and the September 30, 2021 periods.
  • Loss from operations approximated breakeven, compared to income from operations of $2.5 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $16.4 million, compared to $16.1 million for the same period prior year.
  • Net loss of $0.6 million, compared to net income of $0.2 million for the same period prior year.
  • Net income per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share of $0.00 for 2021, consistent with the same period prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $12.0 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million, compared to $19.1 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2%, compared to 19.1% for the same period prior year.
  • 4,272 customers at December 31, 2021.

Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $425.5 million, up 13.6% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $358.4 million, up 13.1% year-over-year.
  • Cloud revenues of $127.0 million, up 46.0% year-over-year in total, or 43% year-over-year from organic growth.
  • Loss from operations of $2.9 million, compared to a loss from operations of $104.8 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $66.3 million, compared to $67.4 million for the prior year.
  • Net loss of $1.5 million, compared to a net loss of $75.1 million for the prior year.
  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $(0.01), compared to net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B of $(0.57) for the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $48.7 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.33.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $78.0 million, compared to $78.4 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.3%, compared to 20.9% for the prior year.
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $92.0 million, compared to $59.5 million for the prior year. Free cash flow of $46.9 million, compared to $49.6 million for the prior year.

Vertex Chief Financial Officer John Schwab said, “The global Vertex team continued to deliver solid performance this quarter with continued strong growth quarter over quarter and year over year in key metrics including ARR and NRR growth. Following the end of the fourth quarter, we refinanced our credit facility to increase operational flexibility. We are confident we are entering this year on strong footing to support operations, invest in our people and growth strategies, and deliver sustainable growth and value to all stakeholders.”

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • On March 8, 2022, Vertex amended its existing $100 million credit facility with a $250 million facility consisting of a $50 million term loan and a $200 million line of credit. The proceeds will be used for working capital, capital expenditures, permitted acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
  • Received SAP certification for our Vertex® Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator solution for integration with SAP S/4HANA, enabling customers to achieve fully automated and consistent value added tax treatment with their SAP S/4HANA software.
  • Launched our Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series® Edge cloud solution which enables global omnichannel retailers to configure, automate and deploy containerized tax engines where transactions are being processed, delivering enhanced performance and scalability for tax automation at the point of need.
  • Received SAP certification for our Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series® 9.0 solution built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP’s platform for the Intelligent Enterprise.
  • Rolled out Vertex® Cloud Indirect Tax Intelligence solution to empower tax professionals and indirect tax departments to optimize performance and maximize insights to improve tax outcomes and mitigate risks.
  • Named a Leader in both the Enterprise and Worldwide Value-Added Tax (VAT) categories of the IDC MarketScape and recognized as a Major Player in the SMB category. Awarded IDC’s 2021 SaaS ERP Customer Satisfaction Award based on the ratings our customers provided during the survey process.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $112.5 million to $113.5 million, representing growth of 15% to 16% from the first quarter of 2021; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million to $17.0 million, representing a decrease of $1.0 million to $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2021.

For the full-year 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $479 million to $483 million, representing growth of 13% to 14% from the full-year 2021;
  • Cloud revenue growth of 33% from the full-year 2021; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million to $75 million, representing a decrease of $3 million to $6 million from the full-year 2021, reflecting additional spend in research and development, as well as selling and marketing expenses to drive growth.

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, March 9, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website.

The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2022, through March 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13727284.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP income or loss from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP income or loss from operations for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income before income taxes. Non-GAAP income before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by adding back cash used for the converted stock appreciation rights redeemed in connection with the initial public offering, and reducing it for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

        
  December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021  2020
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $73,333  $303,051  
Funds held for customers  24,873   9,222  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9,151 and $8,592, respectively  76,929   77,159  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  20,536   13,259  
Total current assets  195,671   402,691  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  98,390   56,557  
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization  33,442   31,989  
Goodwill and other intangible assets  272,702   18,711  
Deferred commissions  12,555   11,743  
Deferred income tax asset  35,298   33,830 (A)
Operating lease right of use assets  20,249     
Other assets  1,900   3,263  
Total assets $670,207  $558,784  
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $13,000  $8,876  
Accrued expenses  22,966   19,176  
Tax sharing agreement distributions payable  536   2,700  
Customer funds obligations  23,461   9,235  
Accrued salaries and benefits  16,671   17,326  
Accrued variable compensation  26,462   22,372  
Deferred compensation, current  4,202   2,057  
Deferred revenue  237,344   207,560  
Current portion of capital lease obligations     882  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  3,933     
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  284     
Deferred rent and other     939  
Deferred purchase consideration, current  19,805     
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current  468   845  
Total current liabilities  369,132   291,968  
Deferred compensation, net of current portion  1,963   5,010  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  11,666   14,702  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  24,320     
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion  68     
Capital lease obligations, net of current portion     225  
Deferred purchase consideration, net of current portion  19,419     
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion  10,829   8,905  
Deferred other liabilities  2,726   8,632  
Total liabilities  440,123   329,442  
Commitments and contingencies       
        
Stockholders' equity:       
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding       
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 42,286 and 26,327 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  42   26  
Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 106,807 and 120,117 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  107   120  
Additional paid in capital  222,621   206,541  
Retained earnings  24,811   25,782 (A)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (17,497)  (3,127) 
Total stockholders' equity  230,084   229,342  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $670,207  $558,784  
        
(A) December 31, 2020 ending balances reflect an immaterial error correction in Q3 2020 related to an understatement of the deferred tax benefit and deferred tax assets of $3,856 recorded with respect to certain stock award exercise activity in connection with the initial public offering ("IPO"). 


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)

              
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended  
  December 31,  December 31,  
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021  2020  2021  2020  
Revenues:     
Software subscriptions $93,255  $83,919  $358,415  $316,763  
Services  18,401   15,625   67,133   57,902  
Total revenues  111,656   99,544   425,548   374,665  
Cost of revenues:             
Software subscriptions  31,775   25,830   116,194   105,676  
Services  11,867   10,382   45,698   59,711  
Total cost of revenues  43,642   36,212   161,892   165,387  
Gross profit  68,014   63,332   263,656   209,278  
Operating expenses:             
Research and development  10,754   11,143   44,018   54,340  
Selling and marketing  28,332   21,118   99,005   99,418  
General and administrative  26,055   25,620   107,009   149,057  
Depreciation and amortization  2,891   2,909   11,678   11,018  
Other operating expense, net  (4)  49   4,888   203  
Total operating expenses  68,028   60,839   266,598   314,036  
Income (loss) from operations  (14)  2,493   (2,942)  (104,758) 
Interest (income) expense, net  313   (313)  984   3,111  
Income (loss) before income taxes  (327)  2,806   (3,926)  (107,869) 
Income tax expense (benefit)  300   2,576   (2,447)  (32,788)(A)
Net income (loss)  (627)  230   (1,479)  (75,081) 
Other comprehensive (income) loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax  4,330   (876)  14,370   2,636  
Total comprehensive income (loss) $(4,957) $1,106  $(15,849) $(77,717) 
Net income (loss) per share: (A)             
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders, basic $(174) $41  $(357) $(6,335) 
Net income (loss) per Class A share, basic $(0.00) $0.00  $(0.01) $(0.57) 
Weighted average Class A common stock, basic  41,263   25,888   35,647   11,096  
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $(174) $55  $(357) $(6,335) 
Net income (loss) per Class A share, diluted $(0.00) $0.00  $(0.01) $(0.57) 
Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted  41,263   37,654   35,647   11,096  
              
Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders, basic $(453) $189  $(1,122) $(68,746) 
Net income (loss) per Class B share, basic $(0.00) $0.00  $(0.01) $(0.57) 
Weighted average Class B common stock, basic  107,596   120,411   112,133   120,415  
Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $(453) $175  $1,716  $(68,746) 
Net income (loss) per Class B share, diluted $(0.00) $0.00  $(0.01) $(0.57) 
Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted  107,596   120,411   112,133   120,415  
              
(A) Income tax expense (benefit) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reflect an immaterial error correction in Q3 2020 related to an understatement of the deferred tax benefit of $3,856 with respect to certain stock award exercise activity in connection with the IPO. Net income (loss) per share information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 has been recalculated to reflect this correction. 

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

        
  Year Ended
  December 31,
(In thousands) 2021  2020
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income (loss) $(1,479) $(75,081)(A)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization  44,782   32,215  
Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance  466   259  
Amortization of deferred financing costs  211   373  
Write-off of deferred financing costs     1,387  
Stock-based compensation expense  26,160   147,904  
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision  (3,116)  (33,499)(A)
Redemption of Converted SARs     (22,889) 
Non-cash operating lease costs  3,825     
Other  510   107  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable  2,962   (6,762) 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (5,192)  (1,541) 
Deferred commissions  (812)  (547) 
Accounts payable  3,847   (1,842) 
Accrued expenses  3,210   4,568  
Accrued and deferred compensation  (3,735)  (632) 
Deferred revenue  24,691   17,557  
Operating lease liabilities  (4,697)    
Other  336   (2,034) 
Net cash provided by operating activities  91,969   59,543  
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired  (251,412)  (11,570) 
Property and equipment additions  (33,386)  (20,955) 
Capitalized software additions  (11,660)  (11,850) 
Net cash used in investing activities  (296,458)  (44,375) 
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Net increase in customer funds obligations  14,226   1,681  
Proceeds from line of credit     12,500  
Principal payments on line of credit     (12,500) 
Proceeds from long-term debt     175,000  
Principal payments on long-term debt     (226,251) 
Payments for deferred financing costs, net     (2,436) 
Proceeds from issuance of shares in connection with Offering     423,024  
Payments for Offering costs     (6,222) 
Payments for taxes on exercised stock options     (14,813) 
Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP  2,060   957  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards  (12,758)    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  1,859   8,808  
Distributions to stockholders     (146,116) 
Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement  (2,700)    
Payments for purchase commitment liabilities  (10,822)    
Payments of finance lease liabilities  (964)    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (9,099)  213,632  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (479)  (22) 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (214,067)  228,778  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  312,273   83,495  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $98,206  $312,273  
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:       
Cash and cash equivalents $73,333  $303,051  
Restricted cash—funds held for customers  24,873   9,222  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $98,206  $312,273  
        
(A) Net loss and deferred income tax (benefit) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reflect an immaterial error correction related to an understatement of the deferred tax benefit and deferred tax asset of $3,856 with respect to certain stock award exercise activity in Q3 in connection with the IPO.


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

              
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended  
  December 31, December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $21,507 $19,497 $81,567 $69,992 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $11,195 $9,629 $43,050 $38,239 
Non-GAAP gross profit $78,954 $70,418 $300,931 $266,434 
Non-GAAP gross margin  70.7% 70.7% 70.7% 71.1%
Non-GAAP research and development expense $10,142 $10,449 $41,398 $39,646 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $26,570 $19,659 $91,821 $69,691 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $23,047 $21,208 $89,592 $78,502 
Non-GAAP operating income $16,363 $16,144 $66,302 $67,374 
Non-GAAP net income $11,957 $12,260 $48,662 $47,876 
Non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.08 $0.08 $0.33 $0.35 
Adjusted EBITDA $19,254 $19,053 $77,980 $78,392 
Adjusted EBITDA margin  17.2% 19.1% 18.3% 20.9%
Free cash flow $26,056 $30,922 $46,923 $49,627 
Free cash flow margin  23.3% 31.1% 11.0% 13.2%
              

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

              
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended  
  December 31,  December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2020  2021  2020  
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions:             
Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $31,775  $25,830  $116,194  $105,676  
Stock-based compensation expense  (548)  (661)  (2,336)  (14,663) 
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  (9,720)  (5,672)  (32,291)  (21,021) 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $21,507  $19,497  $81,567  $69,992  
              
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services:             
Cost of revenues, services $11,867  $10,382  $45,698  $59,711  
Stock-based compensation expense  (672)  (753)  (2,648)  (21,472) 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $11,195  $9,629  $43,050  $38,239  
              
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:             
Gross profit $68,014  $63,332  $263,656  $209,278  
Stock-based compensation expense  1,220   1,414   4,984   36,135  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  9,720   5,672   32,291   21,021  
Non-GAAP gross profit $78,954  $70,418  $300,931  $266,434  
              
Non-GAAP Gross Margin:             
Total Revenues $111,656  $99,544  $425,548  $374,665  
Non-GAAP gross margin  70.7 % 70.7 % 70.7 % 71.1 %
              
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:             
Research and development expense $10,754  $11,143  $44,018  $54,340  
Stock-based compensation expense  (612)  (694)  (2,620)  (14,694) 
Non-GAAP research and development expense $10,142  $10,449  $41,398  $39,646  
              
Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:             
Selling and marketing expense $28,332  $21,118  $99,005  $99,418  
Stock-based compensation expense  (1,494)  (1,411)  (6,371)  (29,551) 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense  (268)  (48)  (813)  (176) 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $26,570  $19,659  $91,821  $69,691  
              
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:             
General and administrative expense $26,055  $25,620  $107,009  $149,057  
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,584)  (3,495)  (12,185)  (67,524) 
Severance expense  (424)  (917)  (5,232)  (3,031) 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $23,047  $21,208  $89,592  $78,502  
                  

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

             
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data)2021  2020 2021  2020  
Non-GAAP Operating Income:            
Income (loss) from operations$(14) $2,493 $(2,942) $(104,758) 
Stock-based compensation expense 5,910   7,014  26,160   147,904  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 9,720   5,672  32,291   21,021  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 268   48  813   176  
Severance expense 424   917  5,232   3,031  
Transaction costs 55     4,748     
Non-GAAP operating income$16,363  $16,144 $66,302  $67,374  
             
Non-GAAP Net Income:            
Net income (loss)$(627) $230 $(1,479) $(75,081)(A)
Income tax (benefit) expense 300   2,576  (2,447)  (32,788)(A)
Stock-based compensation expense 5,910   7,014  26,160   147,904  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 9,720   5,672  32,291   21,021  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 268   48  813   176  
Severance expense 424   917  5,232   3,031  
Transaction costs 55     4,748     
Non-GAAP income before income taxes 16,050   16,457  65,318   64,263  
Income tax adjustment at statutory rate 4,093   4,197  16,656   16,387  
Non-GAAP net income$11,957  $12,260 $48,662  $47,876  
             
             
Non-GAAP net income$11,957  $12,260 $48,662  $47,876  
Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 157,417   158,065  147,781   138,670  
Non-GAAP diluted EPS$0.08  $0.08 $0.33  $0.35  
             
(A) GAAP net income (loss) and income tax (benefit) expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reflect an immaterial error correction in Q3 2020 related to an understatement of the deferred tax benefit of $3,856 recorded in connection with certain stock award exercise activity in connection with the IPO.


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

              
  Three Months Ended Year Ended 
  December 31, December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2020  2021  2020  
Adjusted EBITDA:             
Net income (loss)  $(627) $230  $(1,479) $(75,081)(A)
Interest (income) expense, net  313   (313)  984   3,111  
Income tax expense (benefit)  300   2,576   (2,447)  (32,788)(A)
Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment  2,891   2,909   11,678   11,018  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues  9,720   5,672   32,291   21,021  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense  268   48   813   176  
Stock-based compensation expense  5,910   7,014   26,160   147,904  
Severance expense  424   917   5,232   3,031  
Transaction costs  55      4,748     
Adjusted EBITDA $19,254  $19,053  $77,980  $78,392  
              
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:             
Total revenues $111,656  $99,544  $425,548  $374,665  
Adjusted EBITDA margin  17.2 % 19.1 % 18.3 % 20.9 %
              
(A)GAAP net income (loss) and income tax expense (benefit) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reflect an immaterial error correction in Q3 2020 related to an understatement of the deferred tax benefit of $3,856 with respect to certain stock award exercise activity in connection with the IPO.


              
  Three Months Ended Year Ended 
  December 31, December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2020  2021  2020  
Free Cash Flow:             
Cash provided by operating activities $39,301  $39,499  $91,969  $59,543  
Redemption of converted SARs           22,889  
Property and equipment additions  (9,487)  (5,973)  (33,386)  (20,955) 
Capitalized software additions  (3,758)  (2,604)  (11,660)  (11,850) 
Free cash flow $26,056  $30,922  $46,923  $49,627  
              
Free Cash Flow Margin:             
Total revenues $111,656  $99,544  $425,548  $374,665  
Free cash flow margin  23.3 % 31.1 % 11.0 % 13.2 %


