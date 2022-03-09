Save Foods’ Latest Trial Boosts the Shelf Life of Strawberries

A study conducted by Save Foods’ R&D department has shown an 85% reduction in waste of fresh strawberries compared to the industry standard



Miami, FL, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that a recent trial on strawberries revealed promising results whereby Save Foods’ research and development team managed to dramatically extend the shelf life of strawberries.

Fresh strawberries have one of the highest levels of waste of all fresh produce, with an estimated 64% of strawberries lost before they are ever eaten in the US. This waste occurs at all stages of the supply chain and is valued at approximately $1.4 billion dollars in the US alone.

Strawberries are highly perishable, presenting several challenges for commercial cultivation. They are relatively delicate when handled, they are subject to fruit rot and don't last very long on the shelf. Shelf life is usually up to two weeks after picking, with the rate dropping exponentially every hour they are kept at room temperature.

Currently, packers rely on refrigeration and packaging to keep strawberries fresh for up to two weeks. However, in Save Foods' recent trial, researchers were able to keep five times as many strawberries fresh, compared to the industry standard, by applying Save Foods’ treatments, which translates into 85% less waste.

Extended shelf life offers growers, retailers and consumers a longer window in which to transport, sell, store and consume produce. Save Foods' treatments are non-toxic and easy to apply, and they not only extend shelf life, but provide a high level of food safety that benefits consumers.

Uri Bach, R&D Innovation Manager at Save Foods, commented: "Our research demonstrated an 85% reduction in waste with Save Foods' treament. On day 15, our research team recorded an 81% loss for the control group (industry standard), while the loss was only 14% for strawberries treated with Save Foods’ treatment. Save Foods is committed to prolonging the freshness and shelf life of fresh produce, resulting in less waste and higher profits along the supply chain."

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including; citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

